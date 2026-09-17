John Challis’ wife makes heartbreaking admission on fifth anniversary of his death

John Challis’ wife Carol has admitted she remains unsure how to face her future, five years after his death.

She marked the anniversary on X during the early hours of Thursday, September 17, 2026. Her emotional message looked back at their years together and the depth of her grief.

John died in 2021 (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Support follows Carol Challis’ emotional tribute

“John slipped away in the early hours of September 17th 2021 in Hereford County Hospital,” she wrote on X.

“I’ve been very quiet this week reflecting on our time together and how much I loved him.

“Five whole years on my own and I’m still in a trance, not knowing what to do with the rest of my life.”

Carol’s 133,000-strong following responded with numerous messages of sympathy and encouragement.

A lovely memory of our friend Peter who travelled down from London to pay his respects.I left him sitting by John and he spoke some verses of poetry and sang songs from the musicals. It was very moving and strangely comforting! pic.twitter.com/IbQA9yyRmw — Carol Challis (@BeingBoycie) September 17, 2026

Fans send their love

“I’m so sorry for your loss. You had the most special relationship with John. Sending love and best wishes with you at this time,” one follower said.

“These anniversaries – they never get easier. You do somehow just learn to live with the pain don’t you. What a life you had together. What a love. What a lot to celebrate. Thinking of you,” another said.

“Bless you, there’s a lot of love for the programs he was in, a wonderful actor who’s Boycie laugh was just wonderful, sending you a hug,” a third wrote.

“Grieving is the cost of having loved. But what a poor life it would be if we never loved at all. Those of us that have are so lucky,” another added.

Carol paid tribute (Credit: Shutterstock)

John Challis found fame as Boycie

John was best known for playing Terrance Aubrey Boyce in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

The unscrupulous second-hand car dealer was a former schoolmate and frequent rival of Del Boy. Sir David Jason played Del, while Nicholas Lyndhurst appeared as his younger brother Rodney.

John featured throughout the sitcom’s run between 1981 and its final programme in 2003. Boycie was initially intended to appear in only one scene.

However, the character became increasingly prominent as the series continued. His sharp laugh and rivalry with Del made him a firm favourite among viewers.

Boycie’s popularity eventually led to the BBC spin-off The Green Green Grass. The programme followed Boycie and his wife Marlene after Only Fools and Horses ended. The Green Green Grass ran for four series.

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