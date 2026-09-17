Strictly Come Dancing announces brand new spin-off packed with ‘behind the scenes fun’

Strictly Come Dancing has announced a new bite sized spin off that will see its professional dancers battle it out in a series of competitive challenges.

The BBC has confirmed Strictly Pro Dance Off, an interactive series aimed at children and families.

Dianne Buswell will lead the first episode, teaching a jive to two of her fellow professionals.

Dianne Buswell will lead the first episode of Strictly Pro Dance Off (Credit: BBC)

The seven minute format combines dance lessons with competition, while giving fans another chance to see the professional cast in action.

Viewers can join in with the routines at home or simply enjoy watching the pros go head to head.

How Strictly Pro Dance Off works

Each episode brings three Strictly professionals together inside a virtual training room. One dancer takes on the role of teacher while the other two learn the routine.

The BBC describes the format as “interactive”, with the teaching professional taking viewers through the style and techniques involved. The two pupils then “take to the floor to battle it out” once their lesson is complete.

Their teacher uses the familiar Strictly score paddles as the pair compete to impress. But the show will also feature plenty of fun away from the final performances.

An official BBC announcement said: “Combining competitive performance with a lot of behind-the-scenes fun, young viewers will be taken step by step through the different Strictly dance styles by their favourite pros.”

The routines will feature popular songs, giving younger viewers an easy introduction to a range of ballroom and Latin styles.

The format will see pros including Kai Widdrington going head to head (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell leads the first dance battle

Dianne will teach the opening routine, with Kai Widdrington and Lauren Oakley then going head to head with their jive.

The spin off will bring together every returning professional, as well as the five new Strictly professionals. They are Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Maddie Ingoldsby and Mark Karmalita.

Sarah Muller, senior head of commissioning for BBC Children’s and Education 7+, explained why the new format was created.

“Strictly Pro Dance Off brings everything children love about Strictly into a short, energetic new format made especially for them,” she said.

“Viewers will see the Professional Dancers learning, teaching and getting competitive, while discovering more about the different styles and techniques that bring the ballroom to life.”

When Strictly Pro Dance Off starts

Strictly Pro Dance Off launches on Saturday September 19, 2026 at 9am on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

The episodes will first air live during Saturday Mash-Up! before becoming available to stream on BBC iPlayer. New episodes will arrive every Saturday morning.

The dances each week will tie in with themes featured on the main programme later that evening. This gives families the chance to learn a routine before sitting down to watch the full Strictly show.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Kim Kardashian ‘planning’ live audience appearance to watch Chris Appleton

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