John Bishop has cancelled six October shows in the US and Canada after breaking his ankle.

The comedian shared the update on X, saying his medical boot rules out long-haul flights.

His announcement follows fresh US attention around Is This Thing On?, the film inspired by John’s life.

However, the injury has halted his planned return across the Atlantic.

In a caption, he told followers: “I’m absolutely gutted. I was so looking forward to coming back over and seeing you all.”

John Bishop shared the sad tour news with fans (Credit: lounisphotography)

Why John Bishop cancelled his North American shows

John said the ankle must remain in a medical boot for six weeks. He explained: “When you’re wearing this boot, you can’t fly long haul flights.”

That restriction has ended plans for New York, Boston, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.

The Here’s John Bishop run was scheduled from October 15 to October 25, 2026.

John said each point of purchase would contact ticket holders about their bookings. He also stressed the cancellation may not be permanent.

The comedian hopes to rearrange the dates and promised to update fans when new plans become possible. Until then, the entire six-date run is off the schedule.

Unfortunately, as a result of my broken ankle, I am unable to travel to the US and Canada for my planned shows in October 2026. I’m absolutely gutted. I was so looking forward to coming back over and seeing you all. Your point of purchase will be in touch regarding your… pic.twitter.com/kjejZm8q81 — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) September 15, 2026

John Bishop’s accident also ended charity ride plans

The ankle injury happened during a recent ride with astronaut Tim Peake. John later joked that astronauts were better motorcyclists than comedians.

It had already forced another difficult cancellation.

He withdrew from Sir Chris Hoy’s Tour de 4 charity bike ride for Prostate Cancer UK.

John had planned to help raise awareness and funds for the charity’s cancer research. Although unable to participate, he encouraged followers to keep supporting the charity and riders.

Sir Chris told him to heal fast, while Tim said he was sorry John would miss out.

John apologised to his followers (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Fans back John Bishop after tour cancellation

Comments beneath John’s tour update quickly filled with supportive messages.

Several wished him a speedy recovery. John kept his own message characteristically wry.

He added: “So I apologise but under medical advice, I’m not to be a [bleep] and crash my motorbike again.”

The joke did not hide the practical problem now facing his tour schedule. There is no confirmed replacement timetable yet.

For now, audiences must wait while John completes the six-week period in his boot.

Is This Thing On? brought John Bishop US attention

The cancelled dates follow a noticeable rise in John’s profile with American audiences.

Bradley Cooper directed Is This Thing On?, which took inspiration from John’s route into stand-up after divorce. He had shared that story with actor Will Arnett after they met on a canal boat in Amsterdam.

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John did not appear in the film, although he attended its US premiere with his family.

His focus now is recovery before any rescheduled North American performances can be announced.

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