‘Always somewhere else’: Boyzone appear on This Morning to chat about their reunion but Mikey Graham is mysteriously ‘missing’ from line-up

Boyzone have today appeared on This Morning to talk about their reunion and new documentary – but Mikey Graham was noticeably missing.

The band are heading back to the stage for the first time in 17 years next week and Sky is following them every step of the way.

Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy and Mikey will perform two huge shows at the Emirates Stadium, as one “final chapter”.

But when they turned up to chat about their reunion and One For The Road documentary on This Morning, Mikey wasn’t there.

Boyzone are reuniting for one last time (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Boyzone’s Mikey ‘missing’ as band appear on This Morning

Ronan, Keith and Shane were on the sofa of This Morning today for an interview with Sian Welby and Craig Doyle.

But fans were quick to spot Mikey was missing.

One wrote on X: “Where’s Mikey?!”

Echoing this, another added: “Where is Mikey?”

A third said: “”Mikey is always somewhere else.”

And someone else mused: “Mikey is busy…”

This Morning presenter Craig was first to reference Mikey’s absence, saying: “Mikey can’t be with us today, he’s off doing something.”

Later, he double checked with the band that Mikey will be onstage next week.

“He’s in Ireland this week and will be at the Emirates next week,” Ronan insisted.

Boyzone announce Sky documentary One For The Road

The band’s appearance on This Morning came as they announced their new documentary with Sky.

One For The Road follows on from the success of Boyzone: No Matter What, Sky’s three-part documentary. The mini-series was released in 2025 and this is dubbed the “fourth part”.

The mini-series saw Ronan, Shane, Keith and Mikey look back on their huge pop success after forming in 1993.

But the documentary also revealed tensions behind the scenes. Former manager Louis Walsh and music journalists discussed old feuds and fallouts within the group.

Louis Walsh is not believed to be appearing in the new Sky documentary (Credit: Sky)

No Matter What also explored the devastating death of bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009. It looked at the lasting impact Stephen’s passing had on the remaining members.

Towards the end of the mini-series, the band admitted there were major strains backstage during their 2019 Thank You & Goodnight Tour.

Now, One For The Road promises to follow the group as they try to put their differences aside ahead of their stadium reunion.

The documentary has been described as “warm, funny, raw and revealing.”

A synopsis for the project says: “One For The Road is a story of friendship, forgiveness, ageing and legacy and of the enduring bond between Boyzone and the fans who have stood by them through every chapter.”

Executive Producer Dov Freedman also said: “The response to the series was incredible, breaking records for the Sky Docs team. I think audiences really engaged in a celebrity doc with such raw truth and honesty.

“We’re incredibly privileged to be working with the boys again and telling the story of their final chapter.”

Boyzone’s Sky documentary One For The Road follows their reunion (Credit: Sky)

When can I watch Boyzone: One For The Road?

The new documentary follows the build up to Boyzone’s two night run at the Emirates Stadium. These are taking place next week on June 5 and 6.

Fans will need to wait a little longer before watching it though.

Boyzone: One For The Road will air on Sky and NOW later this year, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.

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