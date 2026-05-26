Singer Jane McDonald has opened up about her love life as she reveals she has had “loads” of holiday romances over the years.

The 63-year-old national treasure got engaged to her long-term partner, Eddie Roth, in 2018. However, they never tied the knot. They dated as teenagers before splitting and rekindling things almost thirty years later.

Back in 2021, Jane was left devastated when Eddie passed away. However, in a new interview, Jane has opened up about other romances — ones which she admits were short-lived.

Jane reveals she’s had many holiday romances (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald admits she has had ‘loads’ of holiday romances

During a recent appearance on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast, host Alan asked Jane: “Have you ever had a holiday romance?”

The iconic former Loose Women panelist didn’t hold back, responding: “I’ve had loads, love!”

Bursting into laughter, Alan admitted: “Usually people go, ‘I’d rather not talk about it!” However, Jane clearly didn’t mind.

“I’ve had that many, oh, I love it,” she continued.

“I like them because they’re not very long,” Jane admitted. Further explaining why she’s a fan of short-lived romances, she added: “But, you can leave them and never see them again, and I quite liked that.”

Jane explained that due to always being busy with work, she insisted a “holiday romance were great for me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Carr (@chattyman)

‘Such a funny episode’

Upon sharing the clip online, fans reacted to Jane’s hilarious confession.

“Absolutely love this!” one user wrote.

“National treasure, I bloody love Jane McDonald and you too, Alan!” another person shared.

“I would love to have a gossip over a glass of wine with Jane. So down to earth and funny x,” a third remarked.

“Such a funny episode we need more Alan and Jane x,” a fourth said.

“Love the pair of them, both cherished people,” a fifth added.

Read more: ‘Living the dream!’ Jane McDonald fans go wild as she makes huge, long-awaited announcement

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