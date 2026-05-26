This Morning viewers divided as Boyzone asked about death of Stephen Gately: ‘It’s not really like the old days, Sian!’

Boyzone appeared on This Morning today, with the group revealing they’ll pay tribute to late band member Stephen Gately at their upcoming farewell gigs.

Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch appeared on the ITV Daytime show today (May 26) – with bandmate Mikey Graham notably absent. He will be performing with the group next week at London’s Emirates Stadium. However, his absence today raised eyebrows.

Stephen’s death was also addressed on the show by hosts Craig Doyle and Sian Welby. Stephen died at the age of 33 back in 2009, and the boys confirmed they will pay tribute to him on stage next week.

However, some viewers questioned Sian and Craig’s interviewing skills, especially when it came to Stephen’s death…

Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Boyzone to pay tribute to Stephen Gately at farewell shows

Speaking to Ronan, Keith and Shane, Sian asked: “I bet when you lads get together, it is like the old days, isn’t it?”

Keith responded, telling her: “Thank God it is. We just slip back in to where we were 30 years ago.”

Craig then addressed Mikey’s absence, and Stephen’s death. He said: “Mikey can’t be with us today and no Stephen. You talk about Stephen a lot because he was such a wonderful guy. You’ll be remembering Stephen at the shows?”

Shane told him: “Always, of course we do. We always celebrate Stephen in any show that’s happened over the X amount of years he hasn’t been with us. It’s a special kind of moment for us to do that as, outside of this bubble of Boyzone, to remember Stephen and his ways and the love of Steo, it’s a particular memory for the individual. But when we get together, he’s very much alive. So it’s a whole different scenario. We enjoy it and we celebrate it to our fullest.”

Ronan added: “It’s funny. When we’re together it feels like he’s just getting ready in the dressing room next door. He’s here, he’s alive. And he’ll be alive next week on stage a the Emirates.”

Stephen – with husband Andrew – died in 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s not really like the old days because poor Stephen isn’t there!’

However, despite the three members of Boyzone not raising an eyebrow over the terminology used by Craig and Sian, a handful of viewers did.

“Well it’s not really like the old days Sian because poor Stephen isn’t there!” complained one.

“‘Well you’ve got no Stephen…’, said one, imitating Craig. They added: “Well yes Craig because he died many years ago.”

“Such a weird way of speaking about Stephen. Lacked a little respect, I thought,” said a third.

Craig and Sian did have their fans online, though. One commented: “Lovely having Sian and Craig on. If Cat’s coming back can Sian give her lessons in how to ask people things in a nice natural way and not OTT like Cat does!”

“Wish they were on every day!!” another agreed.

Craig Doyle and Sian Welby got a mixed reaction as they fronted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

How did Boyzone star Stephen Gately die?

Boyzone singer Stephen Gately died suddenly on October 10, 2009, at the age of 33 while on holiday in Majorca.

A post-mortem and toxicology tests confirmed he died from natural causes; specifically, an acute pulmonary oedema (fluid on the lungs) caused by an undiagnosed congenital heart defect.

After a night out, the singer and husband Andrew Cowles returned to their apartment and Stephen fell asleep on the sofa. He was discovered lifeless the following day by a friend who had also been at the apartment.

Read more: Inside Ronan Keating’s wild love life including cheating on wife with backing dancer

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