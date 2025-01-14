The trailer for the new Boyzone documentary series sees Ronan Keating recall the heartbreaking moment he had to tell the band that Stephen Gately had died.

The heartbreaking footage shows an extremely emotional Ronan recall the grief they felt as a band after losing Stephen.

The Boyzone documentary is set to explore the height of their fame, along with issues they faced during their time. Not only do the four remaining members all feature, but so does their former manager, Louis Walsh, who shares his own side to the stories.

Ronan was emotional recalling the moment he had to tell the others about Stephen’s death (Credit: Sky TV)

Ronan Keating breaks down in Boyzone documentary

Stephen Gately died in 2009 at the age of 33, not long after the band staged their highly-anticipated comeback. His cause of death was a congenital heart defect.

The boys continued as a four-piece, and in 2018 they celebrated their 25th anniversary with their final tour and album – featuring a tribute to Stephen. They included a reworking of a demo he had recorded in 2002, including his vocals.

In the Sky Documentaries teaser, Ronan explained: “I had to call the guys and give them the news.”

Keith Duffy emotionally remembered how he couldn’t process the news at first, saying: “No, no, no. Not our Stephen.” At the same time, Ronan was seen breaking down in tears.

The boys admitted that after Stephen died, “everything changed”. Footage of the boys carrying Stephen’s coffin at his funeral also features in the series.

In the trailer for the Boyzone documentary, Michael ‘Mikey’ Graham opens up on wanting to get away from everything to do with the band.

He says: “I just wanted out. I wanted to get away from that toxic environment.” Keith backed him up, explaining: There were things that happened that were cruel.”

Stephen died months after the band reunited. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen forced into coming out

Louis Walsh is also seen addressing the time that Stephen was forced into coming out as gay.

He explained Stephen was “living the dream” but was “hiding a big secret”, referencing his decision to hide his sexuality.

In 1999, Stephen came out after he discovered someone was trying to sell his story to the newspapers.

In the documentary trailer, Keith is seen getting upset thinking back, but admits: “The press were absolutely scandalous for what they did to Stephen.”

The camera then flips to their former manager who simply smiles and says: “He [Stephen] got the front page.”

The upcoming Boyzone documentary is set to be an extremely emotional ride, with the band opening up about things they have not spoken about over their 30-year career.

Boyzone: No Matter What starts on Sky Documentaries on February 2.

