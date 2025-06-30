Loose Women star Ruth Langsford abruptly cuts off Rosemary Shrager live on air

Ruth Langsford abruptly cut off guest Rosemary Shrager, as she tried to speak on Loose Women today.

Today (June 30), Rosemary Shrager appeared on Loose Women to discuss her weight loss journey. She opened up about how she managed to complete an impressive 450 mile bike ride despite previously hating exercise.

She appeared on the show, alongside Ruth Langsford, who was fronting the panel today, and admitted she now has a love for cycling. But that her 3 stone weight-loss also came from her using a weight-loss jab alongside.

Rosemary was showing off her weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Rosemary Shrager on Loose Women

The 74-year-old TV chef admitted she had been wanting to do that sort of challenge for the last five years.

She explained: “I have a voice in the industry. And I believe in food poverty. They have such a hard time at the moment. I think people more than ever – not just people who are less well off – they need help.”

On the challenge, Rosemary raised nearly £100,000, and the money is still increasing. But she explained when she initially decided to do it, people didn’t believe her. And that acted as a motivator.

Speaking about how unfit she was initially, Rosemary admitted: “I couldn’t walk around the centre of my island in my kitchen. That’s how unfit I was. I couldn’t go on the spinner for more than five minutes. I couldn’t do anything and I could hardly move.”

However, she continued with the training and then “little by little” she managed to get fit enough to take part in the challenge.

Ruth didn’t let Rosemary add anything else (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford cuts Rosemary off

Rosemary continued to tell her story, and added more and more details about her journey. But it seemed time was running off and Rosemary couldn’t finish her stories.

While the former I’m A Celebrity star was discussing how her outfit style has changed since she lost weight, Ruth cut in.

The Loose Women star said: “Listen, we are so pleased for you. You are so full of live and you always have been. But this is so incredible for you. Continue that journey and well done.”

Rosemary, who still wanted to add more to her story, replied: “Can I just say one thing?”

But Ruth put her finger up and cut her off. She said: “No you can’t because I have got to go.”

While Rosemary didn’t get to finish her story, she found it all light-hearted and burst out laughing, along with the other panellists. And she added: “Good on you, Ruth.”

Ruth ended the show in the usual style of saying goodbye to the viewers, and then as the camera panned out, she did in fact turn back to Rosemary.

She can be heard saying: “Sorry, carry on.” So while we may not have been able to hear what Rosemary was going to say, the Loose Women panel did.

