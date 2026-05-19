Strictly Come Dancing pros ‘screaming’ as Johannes Radebe’s new role on series ‘revealed’

After the BBC finally confirmed that Johannes Radebe will be joining Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe as the brand new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing, the show’s professional dancers have shared their reactions.

After months of rumours and speculation, it was officially announced today (May 19) that the trio will replace long-running hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Tess and Claudia revealed during last year’s series that they would be stepping away from the hit BBC show.

Following speculation, Johannes, Emma and Josh have been announced as Tess and Claudia’s replacement (Credit: BBC)

New Strictly Come Dancing hosts announced

Now the news is officially out, the new presenting team have shared their excitement at taking over the ballroom.

Emma said in a statement: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly – I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years – so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend.”

She continued: “It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”

Meanwhile, comedian Josh admitted he was “giddy with excitement” over landing the role.

“Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television. I adore Emma and Jojo and can’t wait to spend my weekends with them. I’ll dust off the penguin costume,” he said.

Pro dancer Johannes, who joined Strictly back in 2018, also opened up about the huge career moment.

Returning to the show as a host, he said, is “beyond anything I ever imagined”.

He added: “This show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness, and I feel deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward. To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special. I’m ready-sequins, nerves, and all… please bear with me.”

Following the news, the pro dancers have reacted (Credit: BBC)

‘OMG I am screaming’

Following the announcement, several of the show’s professional dancers rushed to social media to congratulate the new hosts.

“Screaming!!! Omg how exciting. Huge congratulations! Can’t wait,” Alexis Warr wrote.

Neil Jones also shared his excitement, saying: “Omg this is brilliant news. Welcome, welcome and @johannesradebe welcome to the role you are made for.”

“It’s an absolutely terrific news @emmawillisofficial @josh_widdicombe welcome to the fam, @johannesradebe sista you look fab! X,” Garlos Gu remarked.

Vito Coppola appeared especially thrilled, commenting: “OMG I AM SCREAMING. Soooo happyyyyyy.”

“Yesssss. Amazing news!!!” Lauren Oakley added.

Meanwhile, Gorka Marquez, who announced his departure last month, reacted with a string of clapping emojis.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two ‘axed’ as hosts Janette Manrara and Fleur East ‘leave’ in huge top-to-toe overhaul

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