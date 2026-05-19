‘I’d do a lovely job!’ Josh Widdicombe grilled over Strictly hosting role as Shirley Ballas reveals when new presenters will be announced

Josh Widdicombe was put firmly on the spot on Good Morning Britain today (May 19) as he addressed mounting reports that he’s about to land one of the biggest jobs on TV – as one of the new presenters of Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the weekend, Josh’s name was thrown into the Strictly hosting mix, with reports claiming he’ll front the 2026 series alongside Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe when the BBC show returns in September.

And, while Zoe Ball recently admitted she’d been turned down for the role, Josh appeared determined not to give too much away when grilled live on air…

Josh Widdicombe repeatedly dodged questions about Strictly on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Josh Widdicombe swerves questions over Strictly hosting role

Speaking to GMB hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid, Josh initially tried to laugh off the speculation.

“Do not believe what you read in the papers,” he told them. “You’re both public figures, you’re aware of this but, you know, we’re all thinking, who would we want, obviously?”

But Susanna wasn’t letting him off the hook.

“Are you the new presenter of Strictly Come Dancing?” she asked bluntly.

Josh replied: “It’s lovely to be linked with the role. I think it’s an impressive thing to have on your CV being linked to Strictly and I think I’d do a lovely job.”

Still refusing to confirm or deny the rumours, he then cheekily turned the spotlight back on the hosts.

“If I was casting it, I’d look for a couple that have got Strictly heritage, two stars of the ballroom. Chemistry, chemistry, chemistry, weeks off, experience in live TV… There’s only one couple I can think of and they’re sitting right in front of me. Well, they’re the perfect duo to host Strictly,” he joked, gesturing to Ed and Susanna.

Shirley Ballas also refused to reveal who the new hosts are (Credit: Splash News)

‘Third time asking!’

Susanna then pressed him again, saying: “Getting back to the question. Are you, third time asking, are you the next presenter of Strictly Come Dancing?”

Josh still refused to give a straight answer.

“It would be lovely to be the next presenter of Strictly Come Dancing. It would be absolutely lovely. Look, I’m glad to be linked with that. I would love to do it, of course. I would love to do it but I think we’d all love to do it.”

Shirley Ballas drops huge hint about new Strictly presenters

Also on the programme, Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas was grilled over reports Josh is joining the show. Initially, Shirley played coy.

“I have no comment,” she said, before joking: “What was the name of the man you said was on Strictly? Josh Widdicombe? Never heard of him, who is he? That is a new name for me.”

But after Josh’s interview aired, Shirley returned to the sofa and was quizzed again.

“Is it Josh?” Susanna asked.

“Well he looks very comfortable on that sofa, doesn’t he,” Shirley replied, once again dodging the question.

“It’s above my pay grade to say, actually, who is the next presenter,” she added, before insisting: “I know nothing.”

However, when Ed pushed her further, Shirley appeared to let slip that she may know more than she was admitting.

“Do you know who it is?” he asked.

“Well, well,” she teased, “kind of, kind of, yes, maybe.”

Strictly shake-up teased as ‘five new pros’ join show

Shirley then hinted that huge changes are coming to Strictly this year.

“And the five professionals that are coming on. And I’m telling you now, this is going to be the series of all series. There are so many little tweaks and turns and things going on. I want people to be hyped and excited by what’s going on at Strictly Come Dancing. You are not going to be disappointed.”

Speaking about the mystery new presenters, she added: “Whoever comes onto this show is going to be amazing in their own right. Any presenter who comes on, it’s got to be natural, there’s got to be chemistry, not only with the judges but with the celebrities. I think you’re going to be really excited about who’s coming on.”

“Emma Willis?” asked Susanna.

“Who?” Shirley quipped.

“Josh Widdicombe?” they then asked.

“I can neither confirm nor deny,” Shirley replied. “I love them all. Whoever is the right person, they will make sure they chose the right person for the public.”

Strictly announcement ‘coming next week’

And it sounds like fans won’t have to wait much longer for answers.

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show yesterday (May 18), Shirley confirmed: “I’m looking forward to Strictly. We’re going to have two new presenters.”

Asked exactly when the big reveal would happen, she teased: “It’s out next week, the end of this week, the beginning of next!”

Read more: Every single star in the running to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2026

So who do you think will be announced as the new presenters of Strictly Come Dancing? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.