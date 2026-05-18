MAFS USA’s Jalyn and Belynda make history as first mother and daughter brides to marry at first sight

MAFS USA viewers are in for a major shock tonight when bride Jalyn Garcia discovers she is not the only member of her family getting married on the show.

The dramatic twist comes after Jalyn says “I do” to complete stranger Josh Black in the opening episode of the new E4 series.

Throughout the wedding, Jalyn gives no sign that her mum, Belynda Chapa, is also taking part in Married At First Sight USA.

MAFS USA bride Jalyn isn’t the only person in her family getting married on the show (Credit: Peacock)

But during the wedding reception, Josh is left stunned when his new mother-in-law reveals the huge family secret.

MAFS USA: Jalyn and Josh

Estate agent Jalyn and roofer Josh become the first couple to marry in series 19 of Married At First Sight USA.

A massive 105,000 hopefuls applied for the experiment, with only five brides and five grooms selected for the series.

From the beginning, Jalyn makes it clear she is searching for lasting love.

“I’m a hopeless romantic. I want to have kids and a family by 30 so my clock is ticking. I’m looking for my fairytale ending,” she says.

Josh, 31, shares the same hopes for the future.

“I’m definitely looking for my happy ever after. I’m extremely affectionate, I’m a lover by nature. The thing missing is the person next to my side,” he tells the experts.

Josh opens up about his difficult childhood and reveals he was raised by his grandmother after his mum went to prison when he was three years old. She was not released until he turned 16.

Jalyn meets and then marries husband Josh Black at the altar (Credit: Peacock)

Speaking about why his mother is absent from the wedding, Josh explains: “I love her and care about her. But I’m not bringing her around my family.”

Josh also reveals he only met his biological father recently after taking a DNA test.

“I took a DNA test and wanted to know where I came from,” he says. “I just met my father for the first time ever. He didn’t know I existed.”

Despite the emotional reunion, Josh chose not to invite his dad to the ceremony because he still feels they barely know each other.

Jalyn has also faced heartbreak in her past. She explains that her ex boyfriend died after she had started a new relationship. She later found out her new partner had cheated on her.

Jalyn’s mum Belynda reveals she’s a MAFS USA bride

Things appear promising between Jalyn and Josh from the moment they meet at the altar.

During their wedding reception, the pair even share a kiss while dancing to Ed Sheeran’s hit Azizam.

Jalyn’s mum Belynda Chapa is also getting getting married on MAFS USA (Credit: Peacock)

Then comes the unexpected twist.

Clearly aware of what is coming, Jalyn tells Josh: “So tomorrow….”

Belynda then jumps in and says: “I’m getting married. I want to invite you as you’re my new son-in-law.”

She quickly follows it up with another surprise confession: “Also, I’m getting married at first sight as well.”

A shocked Josh responds: “No freaking way.”

Belynda then warns the newlyweds: “The family is about to get bigger!”

Safe to say viewers probably will not see that twist coming!

MAFS USA continues at 8pm, weeknights, on E4

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Gia stirs the pot after Bec comes under fire from furious bridal hire shop owner

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