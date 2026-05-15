MAFS Australia’s Gia stirs the pot after Bec comes under fire from furious bridal hire shop owner

MAFS Australia might be over for another year but the drama between Bec and Gia is still very much alive – this time over a freebie Final Vows dress.

Bec has come under fire online after allegedly failing to properly promote a small bridal hire business that loaned her a gown for the E4 series finale.

The bride wore the ivory dress during her emotional Final Vows scenes earlier this week as MAFS Australia came to an end.

MAFS Australia bride Bec has been called out by a bridal hire company owner (Credit: Channel 4)

Now, the owner of RESRVD Designer Bridal Hire has publicly criticised Bec on social media, claiming she never received the agreed promotion in return for the dress loan.

According to screenshots shared online, Bec allegedly promised multiple tags and promotional content across her social media accounts.

However, Savannah, who runs the business, claims she only received one tag on what she described as Bec’s “burner” Instagram account. This is rather than her main page, which has more than 70,000 followers.

Bec has since apologised publicly. But not before fellow MAFS bride Gia jumped into the drama.

MAFS Australia’s Bec accused of failing to promote bridal business

Savannah, founder of RESRVD Designer Bridal Hire, shared a video on Instagram addressing the situation.

In the clip, she reposted footage of Bec speaking at Australian Fashion Week. The star claims she had personally paid for all of her outfits on MAFS Australia.

“I was the only bride on MAFS who bought all their own dresses,” Bec said.

Savannah then responded with her own version of events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RESRVD — Designer Bridal Hire (@resrvdhire)

“I am the founder of the small business that dressed Bec from Married At First Sight for Final Vows for free,” she explained.

“Bec reached out to me asking if my small business would be interested in dressing her for Final Vows in return for exposure, content, tagging across her accounts.”

Savannah said she was thrilled by the opportunity, Her business has only been open for less than a year.

She added: “I sent her every single dress from my collection and said pick what you like.”

Sharing screenshots of their alleged conversation, Savannah claimed: “I was promised lots of exposure and what was actually received was a singular tag on her burner account.”

She described the experience as “incredibly disappointing”.

Bec issues apology as Gia weighs in

Following the backlash, Bec shared a public apology on her main Instagram page. It was posted alongside a photograph of herself wearing the dress.

“In the wake of finding out Savannah from @resrvdhire who leant me my Final Vows dress was upset that she wasn’t tagged on this account, I just want to say publicly how incredibly grateful I am to have worn this dress on such a significant day in my life,” she wrote.

Bec continued: “There was never any intention to overlook or disrespect Savannah & @resrvdhire and I sincerely apologise that it came across that way.

“In the chaos and emotion surrounding that time, I simply didn’t handle it perfectly.”

She finished by thanking Savannah for making her feel “special during such a vulnerable moment”.

Gia wasted no time getting involved in the latest Bec drama (Credit: Channel 4)

But the apology didn’t stop Gia from having her say.

Commenting underneath Savannah’s original post, Gia wrote: “I’m so sorry, this isn’t ok! I would be honoured to wear and post your dresses.”

Savannah replied: “That’s so kind of you, thank you gorgeous. I’d love to dress you!”

Fans were quick to react to the latest twist in the ongoing Bec and Gia feud.

One person joked: “Petty… but I rate it.”

Another called Gia’s comment “queen behaviour”.

However, not everyone agreed, with one follower replying: “You’re so desperate…”

Read more: ‘Rest easy queen’: MAFS Australia fans in tears as show pays final and emotional tribute to Mel Schilling following her recent death

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page