When Mackenzie Shirilla could be released after Netflix’s “hell on wheels” The Crash documentary

The Crash revolves around Mackenzie Shirilla, a 17-year-old girl from Ohio who drove her car into a wall at 100mph. It was initially treated as a tragic accident – but she was ultimately convicted of murdering her two passengers.

If you’re looking for another shocking watch after Should I Marry a Murderer, Netflix has delivered yet another gripping true crime documentary.

The Crash centres on one haunting question: “Was this a horrific accident… or was this murder?”

Here’s everything you need to know about Mackenzie Shirilla, where she is now, and when she could potentially be released.

Shirilla and Russo had dated for years before the crash (Credit: Netflix)

What did Mackenzie Shirilla do?

Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted of murdering Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19.

Russo was Shirilla’s boyfriend, while Flanagan was one of his closest friends. Friends and family described the relationship as loving on the surface, although messages later shown in court painted a far more turbulent picture.

In the early hours of July 31, 2022, the trio left a friend’s house after spending the night together and smoking marijuana.

At around 5:30am, they got into Shirilla’s car. Just minutes later, CCTV captured the vehicle turning onto Progress Drive in Strongsville, Ohio.

Investigators said the car accelerated to around 100mph before smashing into a brick wall.

The impact destroyed the passenger side of the vehicle. Russo and Flanagan died at the scene, while Shirilla survived with serious injuries.

Prosecutors later argued the crash was intentional.

During sentencing, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo described Shirilla as transforming from a “responsible driver to literal hell on wheels”.

“She chose a course of death and destruction that day,” the judge said.

Shirilla is currently serving a life sentence (Credit: Netflix)

Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now?

Mackenzie Shirilla is currently incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

She received two sentences of 15 years to life for murder, which are being served concurrently. That means she’ll serve a minimum of 15 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Netflix interviewed Shirilla in prison for The Crash.

“It’s really hard every day in here,” she says in the documentary.

“I try to wake up and be the best person I can be every day. Stay out of trouble. There’s not a moment that doesn’t pass where I don’t think about them.”

She continues to insist the crash was not deliberate.

“There was no intent whatsoever,” she says.

“I have excessive amounts of remorse for Dominic, Davion, and both of their families. This was not intentional and I will do everything I can to prove that.”

When could Mackenzie Shirilla be released?

Shirilla was sentenced on August 21, 2023.

The earliest possible date she could leave prison is in 2038, when she becomes eligible for parole.

However, eligibility does not guarantee release.

At sentencing, Judge Russo suggested she expected Shirilla to remain imprisoned beyond the minimum term.

“I do believe that Mackenzie will not be out in 15 years,” she said.

Her parents continue to maintain the crash was accidental (Credit: Netflix)

Why does Mackenzie Shirilla have so many supporters?

The case has become hugely divisive online.

As of May 2026, the “Free Mackenzie Shirilla” Facebook page has gathered thousands of followers who believe she was wrongfully convicted.

Supporters argue that prosecutors relied too heavily on circumstantial evidence and ignored the possibility that the crash was caused by a medical problem or a fault with the car.

A YouTube channel called Crime Circus has also posted extensive coverage questioning the verdict and highlighting alleged inconsistencies in the case.

In a message shared with supporters earlier this year, Shirilla wrote: “I am NOT guilty of murder.”

“Like any young couple, Dom and I had disagreements and arguments. However, I always loved Dom and would never do anything to hurt him, Davion, or anyone else I care about.”

She added: “Continue to scream ‘Free Mackenzie Shirilla’ at the top of your lungs.”

The documentary ends with tributes to the two victims (Credit: Netflix)

Why were Mackenzie Shirilla’s appeals denied?

Shirilla has already had multiple appeals rejected.

Her legal team initially argued there was insufficient evidence to support the murder convictions and pointed to alleged procedural errors during the trial. That appeal was denied.

A second appeal was also rejected after being filed one day late.

According to Court TV, Ohio law gives defendants exactly 365 days from the filing of the trial transcript to submit an appeal.

Because the filing arrived on day 366, the court ruled it had no jurisdiction to consider the case.

Shirilla’s lawyers argued the deadline should have been extended because 2024 was a leap year, but the appeals court upheld the ruling.

Read more: The best Netflix series you should watch right now

The Crash is available to stream on Netflix now.

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