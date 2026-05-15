Emmerdale video script week 22

Here are 8 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Cain arrested and humiliated, and Kammy’s secret revealed. Don’t miss it.

1. Cain arrested and humiliated

After having his catheter removed, Cain dares to hope he can be normal again and enjoys a drink in the pub. But he goes too far and is forced to drunkenly stop for a wee on the way home.

He’s horrified when he’s arrested for urinating in public and drunk and disordely behaviour. He is furious when Swirling offers him some sweatpants and is fuming to hear he’s being held overnight.

2. Robert’s stress rises

With the arsonist still not caught, Robert is worried. Aaron can see how worked up he is and enourages him tot ake a break.

As they head to the pub they don’t notice a shadowy figure watching them from the barn.

3. Kammy’s secret revealed

Kammy rolls out a sleeping bag and sets up for the night in one of the barns. He is homeless.

4. Kammy accused

With Robert determined to find out who the firestarter is, he and Aaron spot Kammy in the field with a petrol can.

Aaron and Robert assume he is the arsonist and Robert grabs him violently. Kammy admits he was planning to torch his car, but isn’t starting the farm fires.

Robert doesn’t believe him and Aaron is afraid Robert is going too far. He intervenes and Kammy takes the opportunity to escape. But is he really the one behind all of this?

5. Ross has eyes for Laurel

Laurel sees Ross ogling Gabby and firmly warns him off. Ross enjoys seeing how worked up Laurel is about it.

Later, at the dance class, Ross enjoys eyeing up Laurel.

Still trying to warn him off Gabby, Laurel starts to become confused by her own attraction to flirty Ross.

6. Gabby goes all out to get her man

Having confided in Lewis she fancies Ross, Gabby attempts to seduce him by stripping down to a flimsy nightgown.

Ross kindly, but firmly rejects her.

Gabby is embarrassed, but how would she feel if she knew it was because he fancied her stepmum?!

7. Sam gets jealous

At the dance class, Lydia and Bob demonstrate an impressive dance together.

She is unaware Sam is watching on and is green-eyed at his wife and Bob dancing together. Ross tries to comfort Sam, but will it work?

8. Kerry steps up

Kerry agrees to care for Archie while Jai goes to Canada. Are things getting serious between them?