Coronation Street’s Sam spirals as Megan trial fears push him to breaking point

Coronation Street’s Sam Blakeman is set to become even more distressed after convincing himself nobody believes him as his hallucinations continue to take hold.

Thursday night’s episode (May 14) saw Sam spiral further as he became convinced the people closest to him were against him, before upcoming scenes leave him shaken by a worrying discovery in his school bag.

Sam feels as though he’s alone (Credit: ITV)

Sam convinced he’s got nobody in Coronation Street

Sam has been struggling in recent weeks, with his behaviour becoming more concerning as those around him slowly start to realise just how badly he’s suffering.

Earlier this week, Sam was left terrified after seeing Will Driscoll at school before later encountering him again at the Red Rec. During the upsetting confrontation, Will blamed Sam for ruining his life after exposing his relationship with Megan, causing Sam to panic and smash up his telescope.

However, there was one major problem with Sam’s version of events – Will wasn’t even there, as he was actually travelling to Paris to visit Megan at the time.

Then in Wednesday’s episode (May 13), viewers watched Sam appear to get into a fight with Will in the ginnel. But it soon became clear that Sam was hallucinating once again and was actually lashing out at nobody.

Tonight, things only became more upsetting for the youngster when Nick and Toyah explained that Megan was pleading not guilty, meaning the case would now head to trial. Sam might need to give evidence.

Later, while listening to music through his headphones, Sam began hearing Will’s voice. Watching Nick and Toyah on the CCTV monitor, he then became convinced they were saying they were ‘ashamed’ of him.

Clearly overwhelmed and feeling completely isolated, Sam heartbreakingly admitted that he was ‘on his own.’

Roy supports an upset Sam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal fresh fear for Sam

The drama is far from over for Sam in upcoming Coronation Street scenes as his paranoia deepens even further.

Spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Sam discovers a tracking device inside his bag, leaving him deeply unsettled.

Roy Cropper later finds Sam in a distressed state as he clutches the device, with Roy attempting to comfort him during an emotional chat.

But things continue to take a troubling turn the following week when Sam grows increasingly suspicious of everyone around him.

As Roy walks down the Street with him, Sam is warned not to trust anybody, leaving him constantly looking over his shoulder as fear takes over.

However, viewers will soon question whether Roy really said those words at all – or whether Sam is once again struggling to separate reality from another terrifying hallucination.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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