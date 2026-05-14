MAFS Australia backlash as Alissa ‘gets away’ with vile behaviour towards David, but she has apologised

MAFS Australia fans were desperate to see Alissa held accountable for her behaviour towards David. But in a surprise twist, the bride appeared to avoid one final dressing down from the experts.

After a dramatic few months in the experiment, Alissa and David’s relationship came to an end at Final Vows. Although David admitted he loved her, he made the decision to walk away and put himself first.

With tensions still high, many viewers were hoping the final Commitment Ceremony would see Alissa confronted over the way she treated David.

But when the couple were not called to the sofa, fans were left furious. However, those who tuned into the spin-off show later discovered that Alissa did, in fact, offer David an apology.

Fans wanted to see David and Alissa face the experts (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia fans left ‘fuming’

Taking to Reddit after the episode aired in Australia, viewers made it clear they were disappointed that Alissa and David were not given their own segment during the final Commitment Ceremony.

One fan wrote: “No Alissa and David is a real shame. We got five minutes of Alissa being a victim again. But we don’t get to see her getting called out on her behaviour. That’s disappointing.”

Another added: “I can’t believe they made us sit through Tyson’s [bleep] and they’re not even going to make it up to us by showing David and Alissa their recap.”

“Hold on. They’re literally not putting Alissa and David up? What the heck? I stayed just to see them. I wanted Alissa to be called out!” a third commented.

An enraged viewer wrote: “Are they seriously going to let Alissa off the hook and not show everyone how she spoke to David?!?” while another added: “So, no accountability for Alissa? Seriously?”

But while the main episode left fans frustrated, the story didn’t end there.

Alissa finally was confronted over her behaviour (Credit: Channel 4)

Alissa apologised to David for her behaviour on MAFS Australia spin-off show

Throughout the series, After The Dinner Party has provided viewers with extra footage and candid interviews, and the reunion episode proved no different.

Both Alissa and David appeared on the sofa, where the hosts wasted no time asking Alissa to reflect on her conduct during the experiment.

Alissa admitted she had not been watching the series because it had been too “tough” to relive.

When Laura asked whether she felt proud of how she behaved, Alissa was candid in her response.

She explained: “No. This happened over six months ago. I have learnt so much. You watch back on things, and that was not a version of myself I was proud of.”

The conversation then turned to the Final Test, during which Alissa became close to her alternative match, Connor.

She admitted: “I definitely crossed boundaries. Following him on Instagram wasn’t the wisest thing. It was not a smart move.”

When Jules pointed out that she had repeatedly turned the situation back on David, Alissa acknowledged she had failed to listen to him.

“I will admit that I didn’t listen to him. I shut off and pushed back. It was because I was mad. I look back on the clips and know I’m blowing everything out of proportion.”

Reflecting on what she had learnt from the experience, Alissa offered a direct apology to her former husband.

“I should’ve done better, and I apologise. I could’ve let him speak more and articulate myself in such a better way.”

Despite their difficult journey, the pair appeared to part on better terms. Alissa confirmed she is now happily in love with a new boyfriend, while David revealed that he has been dating since the show ended.

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