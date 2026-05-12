What Steph and Danny’s secret text messages really said as Bec explodes at MAFS Australia Reunion Dinner Party

MAFS Australia fans were left stunned during the Reunion Dinner Party when Bec confronted Steph and Danny over a series of messages sent shortly after her relationship ended.

Things quickly spiralled into one of the most explosive moments of the series. With Bec unleashing a furious tirade that left the rest of the cast speechless.

And after so much was made of the messages, the leaked texts themselves have now revealed exactly what was said between Steph and Danny.

Bec said some horrible things (Credit: Channel 4)

Bec erupted over text messages at the Dinner Party

The drama began when Gia shared details of the messages with Tyson, who then raised the issue in front of the group.

As Steph attempted to explain the situation, Bec cut her off and launched into an emotional confrontation.

Bec shouted: “You were sending her love hearts 10 days after we broke up. It’s [bleep]. Want to know what he said to me the whole time? He said he would never speak to any of the brides in the experiment, apart from Stella and Rebecca. The whole time.”

She then turned directly to Steph, accusing her of betraying her while she was struggling with the breakdown of her relationship.

“When I couldn’t get out of bed because I was so hysterical, Steph was on the phone to me. Then a week later, you drop off the face of the Earth, and it turns out you’re messaging my ex-husband.

“You are contacting my ex-husband but you’re meant to be my friend. You’re on the phone to me when I’m at the lowest of lows. Then you’re sending bikini photos and are on the phone to him. Who do you think you are? How dare you do me like this?”

Bec continued to accuse both Steph and Danny of lying, before telling them “off you go together”.

The rest of the group appeared visibly shocked by the intensity of the confrontation, with Stephen admitting he was “not surprised” Danny had ended the relationship.

Danny was under attack from Bec (Credit: Channel 4)

What did the text messages actually say?

After the episode aired, many viewers were eager to know what had actually been exchanged between Steph and Danny.

According to screenshots published by Woman’s Day, the messages included selfies, voice notes, heart emojis and the now-infamous bikini photo.

The conversation reportedly began when Steph responded to one of Danny’s social media stories, asking how he had been.

Danny replied that he was “always good” and referred to her as “love”.

Steph later sent a photo of herself working in the office, and the pair discussed how the cast had “went through so much” together.

The exchanges then moved to voice notes, with Danny responding to some of Steph’s messages using heart emojis.

Danny later restarted the conversation, which led to Steph sending photos from a trip, including the bikini image that became the centre of the reunion fallout.

The two also discussed the upcoming reunion.

Steph reportedly asked: “You’re going to the reunion, yes?”

When Danny said he might not attend, Steph encouraged him to come.

“I think you should come. And if it gets too much, just leave. But I say that because I wanna see everyone, and I’m just being selfish.”

Danny replied that if he went, he would “never leave”.

Steph then told him to “dress up all fabulous one final time” and asked for his help to “go hard on Tyson”.

Steph tried to explain what really happened (Credit: Channel 4)

Are Steph and Danny friends following MAFS Australia?

Since the reunion aired, both Steph and Danny have faced questions about the nature of their relationship.

Steph has insisted there was nothing romantic about the messages and described Danny as simply a friend.

Speaking to Nine Entertainment, she said: “I was having a conversation that I would’ve had with anyone. He’s a friend. That is it. I treat him like anyone else in this experiment.

“I choose my friendships based on the individual and how that individual treats me. I’m not here to be getting caught up in Bec and Danny’s drama. I couldn’t care less. At the end of the day, I have an individual relationship with Danny. He’s lovely to me. I’m lovely back.”

With emotions still running high at the reunion, it is clear the fallout from Danny and Bec’s split continued long after the experiment ended, especially as he issued a surprising apology…

Read more: 7 whopping lies Gia told on MAFS Australia as she’s finally hauled onto After The Dinner Party: Secret calls, ‘showmance’ claims and Gold Coast fibs