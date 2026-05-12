Josie Gibson reminds us again why she’s our favourite celebrity with real talk about life as a single working mum to son Reggie

Josie Gibson dotes on son Reggie, seven, who she shares with ex Terry. However, she has admitted that it’s “so difficult”, especially as a single working mum.

Josie – a regular on This Morning – also hosts her own shows. These include A Taste of the Westcountry and her Clean Up For Cash series.

However, the 41-year-old presenter has revealed this week that “every day is a juggle”.

Josie Gibson is a single working mum to son Reggie (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson on split from son Reggie’s dad

Josie and Terry split just four months after the star welcomed Reggie, her only child.

Speaking at the time, Josie said: “I never wanted to be a single mother, obviously, but there are things you can’t let go. So I hope I will smash life as a single mummy. Lots of other women do it.”

Josie told New! at the time that they split after a series of rows. However, she added: “All that matter is that Reg is alright – and Terry does really care about Reg. But things between us have gone too far now.”

Terry does see Reggie, with Josie saying she’s “very fortunate he’s got the daddy he’s got, he’d never give up on Reggie and will always be there for him, and that means everything to me”.

However, with Josie being Reggie’s primary carer, times can get tough.

Josie said she struggles to balance her career and motherhood (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s so difficult’

Speaking to Closer, she’s showed just how relatable she really is with a candid confession about the juggle of single motherhood.

“Every day is a juggle – any parent knows that. It’s so difficult, especially when I’m on my own with Reg. Running around, trying to get him to clubs and then trying told hold down a career and do it all is like a massive juggling act,” she said.

Josie added: “I don’t know where I am one minute to the next. I’m running around from one place to the other. I am just trying to hold is all together.”

Read more: Josie Gibson ‘nearly died’ of shame after run-in with Adolescence cast at TV BAFTAs

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