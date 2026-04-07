‘The biggest stress of my life’: Josie Gibson ‘feels dreadful’ as she makes heartbreaking confession about son Reggie

Josie Gibson has candidly opened up about the struggles of being a working mum.

The beloved TV presenter has been a staple on screens for years, thanks to her stints on This Morning and Big Brother.

Away from the TV sets though, Josie is a proud mum to son Reggie – born in 2018. Josie shares Reggie with ex Terry, whom she split from months after welcoming their child.

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And now, with a new ITV series just around the corner, Josie has revealed she struggles with balancing her job and being a mum.

Josie’s son Reggie was born in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson makes candid parenting confession

It’s fair to say Josie has remained booked and busy in recent years. However, in a recent interview, Josie revealed that despite having support from family with Reggie amid her busy work load, she still struggles with juggling it all.

“It’s the biggest stress of my life,” she told Closer. The This Morning star added: “The juggle is real and I get terrible mum guilt.

“Sometimes I’ve got to leave Reg for a whole week if I’m away filming. And a lot of mums gasp when I say that and I feel dreadful. But he does have a lovely life as well.”

But that is not the first time Josie opened up about how she balances motherhood and work.

She told OK! Magazine in 2022: “Well, put it this way, I’ve just had to drive my little boy around the block to get him asleep to do this interview, and I’ve just taken him up to my local gym.

“My cousin’s up there and he’s keeping an eye on him in the pool. It’s an absolute juggle but I make it work. If you’re worried about having a baby, you’ll always make it work, it just happens – you just make it work.”

TV favourite Josie spoke about balancing work and being a mum (Credit: ITV)

Josie’s new ITV series

Josie’s new TV show is just around the corner. Amid rumours she is taking part in Strictly 2026, Josie’s brand-new ITV series with a rather unexpected premise airs next week.

Josie’s latest venture is titled How To Clean Up For Cash. It is a six-part series set to launch on Monday 13th April 2026 across ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The show follows Josie as she helps families overwhelmed by clutter to sort through their homes and uncover the hidden value in their belongings. But this isn’t your typical tidy-up programme.

In a clever twist, Josie – alongside antiques and collectables expert Dan Hatfield and decluttering specialist Jacqueline McLeod – enters homes without the families knowing the real purpose.

Believing they’re taking part in a different show, the households are left unaware as Josie and her team sift through their possessions to determine their worth.

When the families return, they’re met with a big reveal – and a tough decision. Keep their belongings or cash in on their newly discovered value?

Read more: Josie Gibson on oxygen as she undergoes ‘alternative healing’ for mystery health condition

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