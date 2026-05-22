Michael Ball got emotional during today’s This Morning (May 22) after he opened up about the death of his beloved mother.

The singer, who appeared on the ITV daytime show to promote his 23rd studio album Glow, spoke to Friday hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Michael appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Michael Ball opens up about late mother on This Morning

Last August, Michael informed his Instagram followers that his mum, Ruth, died aged 91.

On This Morning, Michael revealed she passed away following a short battle with illness in hospital. Ruth decided to take end-of-life care instead of extending her battle.

“It was the most beautiful, if one can plan a death, you know,” he told Alison and Dermot.

“She was taken ill on the Saturday, I went to the hospital and for five days, she had one very serious episode. It was a heart episode. They said, ‘If we have to intervene again, it’s going to be really horrible.'”

He continued: “She said, ‘No, I’d like end of life care now, please’ – utterly determined, fully compos mentis, and funny as hell and we cried a lot, we talked, I was holding her hand as she went.”

Michael got emotional talking about his late mother (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s deeply sad’

As he began to hold back his tears, Michael insisted it was a “beautiful” and “perfect” goodbye, explaining he “mourned more watching her than after, it wasn’t a tragedy, it’s deeply sad”.

On her 90th birthday, Michael asked what she wanted for her birthday. Admitting he thought she’d want “lunch at the Ritz or something”, she instead wanted to “go on the fastest zip wire in North Wales” and get a tattoo on her arm.

Michael revealed she got a “Welsh dragon” inked on her and then “got onto the fastest zip wire”.

“It was a perfect ending, it was perfect,” he said.

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