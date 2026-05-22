Britain’s Got Talent fans are already counting down to the 2026 final — and many are convinced judge Alesha Dixon could be about to make her big Mis-Teeq comeback on the show.

Tomorrow night (May 23), BGT returns to ITV for another two-hour live semi-final. But with the grand final now just days away, viewers are already speculating about what surprises could be in store.

The Britain’s Got Talent final is next weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2026 final?

Following tomorrow’s episode, the Britain’s Got Talent 2026 final will air on Saturday, May 30 at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So far, four semi-finals have aired, with eight acts confirmed for this year’s live final.

The episode is expected to run until 9.30pm, making it one of the biggest nights of the series.

As always, the winner will receive a £250,000 cash prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the royal family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIS-TEEQ (@misteeq)

Alesha Dixon announces Mis-Teeq reunion

Today (May 22), Alesha Dixon confirmed she will reunite with Mis-Teeq bandmates Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash for a one-off show later this year.

The iconic girl group, who scored seven top 10 singles during the height of their fame, are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Lickin’ On Both Sides.

The concert will take place at Wembley Arena on September 12.

In the promotional clip announcing the reunion, the trio were seen riding motorbikes through London on their way to Wembley Arena.

Fans were quick to notice that the Hammersmith Apollo could be spotted in the background during one moment — complete with Britain’s Got Talent branding across the front.

The venue has hosted the BGT live shows over the past few weeks.

Although nothing has officially been confirmed, many viewers now believe Mis-Teeq could perform together for the first time during next weekend’s live final.

Mis-Teeq have announced a one-off show at Wembley this September (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fans predict Mis-Teeq’s first comeback performance

Fans immediately began sharing their theories online following the reunion announcement.

“Britain’s Got Talent in the background too! First performance confirmed!” one user speculated.

Another wrote: “BGT final performance for sure!”

A third fan added: “The chances of Mis-Teeq reuniting on the Live Final of Britain’s Got Talent next Saturday have just dramatically increased.”

So far, ITV has not confirmed whether the group will appear during the final. However, it’ll be a huge way to kick off their comeback!

Read more: Alesha Dixon wows fans as she poses in pearl bra and hotpants on Instagram: ‘Divine as ever!’

Watch Britain’s Got Talent Saturday, May 22 at 7pm or catch up on ITVX

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