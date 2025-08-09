Singer and TV star Alesha Dixon left fans stunned after she looked insane in a new selfie on Instagram.

The 46-year-old, who is currently a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, took to her page to share a new update, and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed by her 1.2 million followers.

Alesha posed on Instagram in a racy look (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alesha Dixon stuns on Instagram

In an upload shared 17 hours ago (August 8), Alesha posed in a bra that featured a pearl-design strap that went around her neck.

The attire was black and was cut out in the middle in the shape of a heart.

Alesha teamed the look with high-waisted black hotpants, which featured long tassels hanging from the side.

The Let’s Get Excited hitmaker opted for a pair of shades, which rested on her head, and styled her long locks up in a high ponytail.

Alesha accessorised herself with bracelets, rings, and earrings while rocking short acrylic nails.

The former Strictly winner and judge showed off the look by taking a selfie in the mirror. The first slide appeared in colour while the second was a close-up in black-and-white.

“Rest & recharge! Back to business on Monday!” she teased in her caption, adding the hashtag “#somethingiscoming.”

While Alesha didn’t reveal what she has up her sleeve, she has been busy working on various projects. In June, she dropped her latest solo single, Chargie.

Earlier this month, Alesha revealed she was the executive producer of the short film, Fire Lily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial)

‘Timeless classic’

Alesha’s fans and showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to praise the television personality and music star.

“An absolute SERVE,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“Ooooh I LOVE this!” Lisa Snowdon added.

“Being this hot should be illegal,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, one person joked: “My Nan was buried in this exact same outfit. Timeless classic.”

Alesha’s fellow Mis-Teeq member Sue-Elise Nash also appeared, sharing numerous flame emoji.

