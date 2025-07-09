Singer and TV star Alesha Dixon expressed her heartbreak over a poor dog as she teams up with animal charity RSPCA.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 46, took to Instagram last night (July 8) where she reacted to a distressing video of a dog named Roy being abused.

While teaming up with animals charity RSPCA, Alesha was distressed following horrific footage (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alesha Dixon teams up with animal charity RSPCA

“Roy suffered physical and mental distress after being abused by his previous owner. Harrowing CCTV footage showed him being slapped and pushed to the floor,” the caption read.

In the clip, Alesha appeared by her laptop, admitting she was “nervous” to watch the footage. While witnessing the dog being put through a horrific situation, Alesha covered her mouth in shock, expressing: “Oh my gosh!”

“Poor animals that are put on the brunt of people who are angry,” she added.

As the video continued, Alesha later met Roy after he was signed over and taken into care at RSPCA LancashireEast. Alesha bonded with the dog, referring to him as “beautiful”.

“He was so scared that he didn’t want to move from the front door mat, but it didn’t take long for his carers to show him what real love felt like,” the caption continued to explain.

“After many months of rehabilitation, Roy found his forever family and now lives a happy life by the seaside!”

Alesha noticed a difference in Roy since he had been taken into care, explaining it felt like a different dog. “I’m going to go home feeling hopeful and not as sad,” she said.

“My heart absolutely breaks for all the dogs that are not in a fortunate position that he is in right now with incredible owners that love him and care for him,” Alesha added.

‘We need harsher sentencing for animal cruelty’

Following the upload, fans were outraged by how poorly Roy was treated.

“I hope whoever did this was named shamed & sent to prison,” one user wrote.

“That was absolutely heartbreaking to read I’m so glad that hes found a loving home with all the love and attention he deserved in the first place!” another person shared.

“We need harsher sentencing for animal cruelty,” a third remarked.

“I’ll never understand how anyone can do such a thing to such trusting, loving, loyal beings that dogs are,” fellow Strictly star Gemma Atkinson said.

