Kelsey Parker’s relationship with her late husband Tom Parker is back in the spotlight after the mum-to-be shared an emotional update on her pregnancy. She says she feels a stronger connection to her late husband and baby son Phoenix.

Kelsey, 36, is expecting a baby with partner Will Lindsay. She says the pregnancy has brought strange dreams, powerful feelings and what she describes as “visions” of Tom.

The podcast host opened up on her Mum’s The Word podcast. She said the sense of connection helps her keep going through grief.

“I think there is a connection, and that’s how I do get through life.”

She then explained that the experiences began after she fell pregnant with her rainbow baby. Kelsey admitted she struggles to put it all into words.

Kelsey Parker’s emotional update after loss of Tom Parker

Kelsey said: “I keep having… I think it’s probably because I’m pregnant and I’ve got some sort of connection.”

She added: “The weirdest things are happening to me.”

Kelsey then said: “I’m having visions and feelings, mental things that if I actually said it out loud, you’d be like, ‘What on earth are you talking about?'”

Kelsey is expecting a baby with her new partner Will (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

She continued: “But they’re actually happening, but I can’t talk about it.”

The TV personality also shared her wider beliefs about pregnancy and spirituality. She suggested pregnancy can heighten awareness in ways people do not fully understand.

“I believe, I’ve said on this podcast before that I think you’re children pick you and there’s so much in the universe that we don’t even know about.”

She added: “But I think they also make you a bit open, I think they open your third eye to see all this stuff.”

The heartbreak behind Kelsey Parker Tom Parker and Phoenix

Kelsey’s comments come after years of devastating loss. Tom Parker died in 2022 aged 33 after battling an aggressive brain tumour.

She has also spoken openly about losing baby Phoenix. Earlier this year, she announced she was pregnant again and described the unborn child as her “rainbow baby”.

Last month, Kelsey shared the news on Instagram with a deeply personal message. She linked the pregnancy to both Tom and Phoenix.

She wrote: “A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix.”

Kelsey added: “And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven our little rainbow baby.”

Kelsey and Tom had two children together, daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi. Fans have followed the family’s story closely since Tom’s illness and treatment.

Read now: Kelsey Parker pregnant with ‘rainbow baby’ a year after son Phoenix’s stillbirth

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