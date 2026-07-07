Dec Donnelly’s son Jack sparked a relatable rant after the presenter recalled an annoying playgroup moment.

Dec shared the story on Ant and Dec’s Hanging Out podcast, as reported by the Daily Mail. The duo discussed people who play music out loud without headphones.

He did not hold back. Dec said it was “so rude” to play music in public because “you can’t inflict your music on everybody else”.

Ant McPartlin quickly agreed. He said the same habit annoys him on buses and trains.

He said: “Like not if you’re on a bus or something and someone’s playing their music without their headphones on, then you’re like, ‘Oh, shut up.’ Or on a train or whatever, public transport.

“But you know when you’re walking around and you hear music if you’re in town, I like that.”

Dec Donnelly has two children with his wife Ali (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

What happened on Dec Donnelly’s son Jack’s playgroup trip?

Dec said the issue hit home during a recent outing with Jack, who is three. He explained that the children go inside while parents wait outside.

He said: “I don’t mind that but I was out last week with Jack at a playgroup. They go in and the parents all hang out outside and it’s an opportunity to catch up on your emails.”

Then he described the moment that irritated him most. He said: “There was a parent sat there, watching her kid through the window with a phone in front of her, playing music to herself while everybody else is doing their emails.”

Ant backed him straight away. “It’s selfish, I agree,” he replied.

Dec also made clear that he loves music. He just does not want people forcing it on everyone else.

He said: “I do like hearing music. If that was the one medium I couldn’t give up is music.”

He continued: “I could give up TV, could give up films, I could give up reading. I just couldn’t give up listening to music if I had to keep one and get rid of all the rest.”

Ant and Dec spoke about the incident on their podcast (Credit: YouTube / Belta Box)

Why the Dec Donnelly story feels so relatable

The anecdote offered another glimpse into Dec’s family life away from television. He shares Jack and daughter Isla, seven, with his wife Ali Astall.

Dec Donnelly’s children and family life Declan Donnelly is married to talent manager Ali Astall. Daughter Isla was born in 2018.

Son Jack was born in 2022. Dec has spoken in interviews and podcasts about enjoying fatherhood and wanting to spend as much time with his children as possible.

The Daily Mail also noted that Dec spoke candidly about fatherhood earlier this year on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast. He said being a dad matters more than any career milestone.

Speaking about parenting, Dec said: “I find it challenging, I find it hard, but it’s the most rewarding thing.

“Everything we’ve ever achieved in our career, does not hold a candle to being a dad. It is my favourite thing in the world. And I wish I had done it ten years earlier, if not more because I love it so much.”

He also said turning 50 changed his priorities. He wants to stay healthy and present for his children for as long as possible.

What Dec Donnelly has said about fatherhood Dec has described being a dad as his favourite part of life.

He has said parenting is challenging but rewarding.

He has said family life matters more to him than career milestones.

He has also spoken about wanting to stay fit and healthy as his children grow up.

Dec said: “We just turned 50 last year, and my mind frame now is I just want to be around for as long as I possibly can to grow up with these guys and to be fit and healthy to be able to lift them up, even when they’re 25 and they don’t want to be lifted up.

Read more: Dec Donnelly addresses his ‘questionable’ behaviour as he’s filmed at concert

“I just want to be there for them and enjoy them for as long as I possibly can because they are the most incredible thing that’s ever happened me. Honest to god, I wish I had done it far earlier and had tons more.”

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