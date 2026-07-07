Jeremy Clarkson pub fans can relax because The Farmer’s Dog only closed for one night, and the reason was far more heartfelt than dramatic.

The Clarkson’s Farm star shut the Cotswolds venue to host a thank-you party for the 170 staff members who keep the business moving.

That team goes well beyond the bar. It includes workers in the kitchens, Hops&Chops and the Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Car park staff joined too, along with some of the Hawkstone crew.

Jeremy shared some big news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why the Jeremy Clarkson pub suddenly went dark

The closure sparked plenty of chatter. But Jeremy and his team had planned something warm and personal.

The Farmer’s Dog explained the move on Instagram. The pub shared a long message praising the people behind the scenes.

It wrote: “We shut the pub for a night and took some time to celebrate with the 170 wonderful people who make it all happen at The Dog, in the kitchens, the pub, Hops&Chops and the Diddly Squat Farm Shop – in the tent as well as in the prep kitchen and the team from the car parks, and alongside some of our friends from Hawkstone who we rely on to keep our many bars flowing.”

The night looked like a proper summer bash. Hawkstone beer flowed, and a stage stood outside before the celebrations began.

Jeremy then took the mic and thanked his staff directly. He kept his message short and sincere.

He told them: “Enjoy the evening. You are all absolute superstars.

“Thank you. Oh, and also the food’s very good! But really, enjoy your evenings, guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Farmer’s Dog (@thefarmersdogpub)

What staff at The Farmer’s Dog got that customers never see

Fans often hear about queues, crowds and the pressure that comes with a hit venue. This time, Jeremy Clarkson pub talk focused on the people doing the hard graft every day.

The venue made that clear in its post. It added: “We couldn’t be more grateful to this wonderful team for making a visit to The Dog so special,” alongside the hashtag #BackBritishFarmingDrinkHawkstone.

Jeremy’s partner Lisa Hogan also joined in online. She wrote: “Epic night – thank you all for rocking it!”

Fans loved the gesture. One wrote: “Well deserved to all the team. Other employers take note!”

Another added: “Look after your team and the team looks after you. Simples. Well done to you all.”

A third supporter posted: “Absolutely fantastic and hope everyone had a great time!”

So is the Jeremy Clarkson pub closing for good?

There is no sign of a permanent closure. The Farmer’s Dog simply paused normal service for one evening.

That will reassure viewers who follow Jeremy’s farming ventures closely. The pub has become a major talking point, just like Diddly Squat Farm Shop and Hawkstone.

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