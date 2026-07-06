Davina McCall and husband Michael Douglas appeared in a loved-up holiday post as the TV star shared a bikini snap from their latest break.

As reported by Daily Mail, Davina posted the image on Instagram on Monday. She showed off her toned abs in a tiny blue string bikini.

Michael stood behind her in the picture. The pair also showed off polished, voluminous hair.

Davina kept the caption short and heartfelt. She wrote: “Oh my god. Time off. Together. Best ever. Calm. Safe. Happy. Thank you.”

The post offered fans a glimpse of real downtime. It also arrived after a difficult stretch with her health.

One fan gushed underneath the photo: “Couple goals!”

Another said: “Couple goals. Fit, healthy, full of love and living life to the fullest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

Why Davina McCall’s photo with her husband hit a little harder

Davina recently completed treatment for breast cancer. She revealed the diagnosis last year after spotting a lump and getting it checked early.

That led to a successful lumpectomy.

Davina also shared an emotional video after treatment ended. She told followers: “I finished my radiotherapy today, and it was very, very emotional.”

She then added: “Much more emotional than I thought it would be.”

Davina continued: “And I need a bit of positivity and brilliance, so I’m going to go and watch Julia Bradbury on Begin Again.”

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas relationship timeline Davina McCall and celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas have been in a long-term relationship and have frequently appeared together at public events and on social media.

Michael Douglas is known for his work as a hairdresser and for appearing alongside Davina in lifestyle and entertainment coverage.

The couple married in December.

Fans have followed her through a string of personal updates. So this calmer moment with Michael landed differently.

Davina married Michael in December. The pair often appear together on social media.

Michael Douglas and Davina McCall have enjoyed a getaway together (Credit: Danny Martindale/Shutterstock)

Davina on moment she realised she needed to ‘de-stress’ her life

The holiday post also came after Davina spoke openly about stepping back from full-time work. She said two major health scares forced her to rethink how hard she had been pushing herself.

She discussed the shift on the Miss Me? podcast. Davina said a rare brain tumour in 2024 first pushed her to reflect on stress.

Then breast cancer made the change unavoidable. She explained: “I had an amazing breakthrough when I got clean in the early nineties,” referring to her heroin and alcohol addiction in her twenties.

She added: “I had another huge breakthrough after I had my brain tumour removed. I realised that I needed to de-stress my life.”

Davina continued: “Interestingly, I realised that – but then the breast cancer, which I thought was a very, very frightening thing, made me realise that I really, really had to put that into place. And I have now.”

Read more: Davina McCall admits she was ‘turned down’ for Big Brother comeback