Davina McCall has revealed that she was turned down to host ITV’s reboot of Big Brother.

When ITV2 confirmed Big Brother would return, one question instantly took over. Would Davina come back too?

For many fans, she is still the face of the format. But speaking in an interview, Davina shut down the idea of a return.

She said: “Oh, I mean, I love that programme with all of my heart.”

That affection clearly has not faded. Davina McCall’s Big Brother history stretches across the show’s most memorable years, and she says it shaped her life.

“It made me who I am today. I had the best 11 years of my life, like all my babies were practically born on the show,” she added on the Business Growth Secrets podcast.

She then shared just how closely family life followed the show’s schedule: “All my babies were born in September because I couldn’t give birth during Big Brother and I planned them all so I had my babies in September. All their birthdays are coming up now.”

Why Davina McCall’s Big Brother hopes have taken a blow

Despite all that love, Davina did not tease a comeback. She made it plain that someone else will likely get the job.

She said: “So whoever does it… I will be supporting it with every fibre in my body. But I don’t think it’s me.”

Davina famously hosted Big Brother for years (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

That will disappoint plenty of viewers. Davina McCall and Big Brother remains a dream pairing for fans who grew up with the show.

ITV2 announced the reboot in 2022 and sparked instant speculation over the next host. Davina’s name quickly topped many wishlists.

Her latest comments suggest the channel wants a fresh start. At the very least, she does not expect the call.

The reboot twist still has Big Brother viewers talking

Davina also touched on another Big Brother talking point while discussing The Masked Dancer. She joked about who could join a celebrity version if it returned.

When asked whether fellow judge Oti Mabuse should appear in Celebrity Big Brother, Davina said: “ITV2 get on this, did you hear that? Oti is going in. Fancy another one?”

Read more: Davina McCall shares heartbreaking tribute to late father: ‘Thank you for being a great dad’

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