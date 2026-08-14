‘Terribly sad’: Tributes pour in for Inside the Ritz star Michael De Cozar following his death age 69

Tributes have poured in for Inside the Ritz star Michael De Cozar who has died age 69.

The Ritz London confirmed the death of its Head Hall Porter in a statement shared on social media.

Michael spent 53 years working at the famous hotel, becoming a much loved figure among guests and colleagues across several generations.

He joined The Ritz as a page boy in 1973 and went on to become the youngest head concierge in the hotel’s history at just 24.

More recently, viewers got to know his charming personality through ITV’s fly on the wall mini series, Inside the Ritz.

Michael De Cozar from Inside The Ritz has died (Credit: ITV/ BBC Select)

The Ritz London pays tribute to Michael De Cozar

Announcing the sad news, The Ritz said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our Head Hall Porter and dear colleague, Michael De Cozar.”

The Ritz described Michael as a “cherished member” of its Hall Porter team. The hotel thanked him for his decades of loyalty and service.

Its statement continued: “His warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working with him, as well as by our many guests who knew and loved him.”

The hotel added that its thoughts were with Michael’s family and loved ones.

Michael De Cozar in ITV’s Inside the Ritz

Michael featured in Inside the Ritz, ITV’s 2019 programme about the day to day running of the famous London hotel. The show took viewers behind the scenes, including a look at the work involved in preparing its Afternoon Tea service.

The series also featured visits from well known guests including actor Richard E Grant, Anna Wintour and footballer Mo Salah.

Speaking about his job, Michael said in the first episode: “This is what I love to do. I like to make people happy. Make things happen. If I had my life again, this is what I’d do. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Michael also had a screen credit away from the ITV programme, appearing in the 1999 film Notting Hill alongside Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

The Society of the Golden Keys of Great Britain & the Commonwealth recognised Michael’s long contribution to hospitality with an Honorary Life Membership earlier in the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz London (@theritzlondon)

Tributes pour in for Michael

In its own tribute, the Golden Keys of Great Britain & The Commonwealth called Michael “one of the great figures of British hospitality” and praised the qualities that made him such a respected concierge.

“Rest in peace, Michael. Your keys may now be laid to rest, but your legacy will remain with our Society and our profession for generations to come,” the organisation added.

Meanwhile, one friend and former colleague wrote online: “No words to describe the feeling. It was just so lovely and an honour to work and knowing Michael. Wherever you are now, Rest In Peace Michael.”

Another person added: “Such terribly sad news what a lovely man and such a part of the Ritz history RIP Michael and condolences to all his family and colleagues.”

Inside the Ritz is available to watch on BBC Select on YouTube.

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