Strictly Come Dancing 2026 has not even begun, but Lacey Turner and Dani Dyer are already the joint favourites to win the Glitterball trophy. The early contest brings together an EastEnders favourite reportedly pursued by the BBC for years and a Love Island winner whose previous Strictly bid ended before her first live dance.

Series 24 is due to begin in September, with the completed 15-strong Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up preparing to enter the ballroom.

According to The Sun, William Hill listed Lacey and Dani at 4/1 at the time of its report. The available betting odds put them ahead of their fellow contestants, although plenty could change once the routines begin and viewers get their say.

Lacey is 4/1 to win Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Why Lacey Turner and Dani Dyer are the early Strictly favourites

Dani had been due to compete in the previous series and even appeared in its pre-recorded opening episode. However, she fractured her ankle during rehearsals and had to withdraw from the programme. Fellow Love Island winner Amber Davies replaced her and partnered Nikita Kuzmin.

Lacey, meanwhile, has reportedly been on the BBC’s Strictly wish list for years. Several of her EastEnders co-stars have already competed on the show. The actress left the soap last year when her character departed for a new life in Brazil.

Their shared position at the top of the betting creates an early race between two contestants arriving with very different Strictly stories.

Strictly 2026 brings major changes beyond the dance floor

The celebrity competition is not the only part of Strictly changing this year. Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe are taking over as Strictly’s new presenting trio, replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Dani is a favourite to win too (Credit: BBC)

Five new professional dancers have also been brought into the programme following the departure of five existing stars.

That means series 24 will begin with a new celebrity cast, a refreshed professional roster and a completely different presenting team. It marks a significant change for the long-running BBC One programme – all before anyone has even stepped onto the ballroom floor.

Who else could win Strictly Come Dancing 2026?

Team GB athlete Tabby Stoecker and Emmerdale actor Lawrence Robb are the closest challengers in the early market, with both priced at 5/1. Former footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips was listed at 25/1.

The wider reported cast includes YouTuber John Nellis, Gavin & Stacey actress Melanie Walters, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, singer Delta Goodrem, Big Brother presenter Will Best and Love Island’s Cach Mercer. Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, actress Jaime Winstone, House of the Dragon star Bethany Antonia and celebrity dog trainer Graeme Hall complete the line-up.

It gives viewers a mix of soap stars, reality TV personalities, actors, presenters and leading sports figures. For now, Lacey and Dani are the names to beat with the bookmakers – but the ballroom will ultimately decide who emerges as a genuine Glitterball contender.

Read more: Strictly star Chris Appleton reveals hair transformation with help with Kim Kardashian

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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