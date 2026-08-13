Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Appleton has unveiled a dramatic new look ahead of his debut on the BBC show, with longtime pal Kim Kardashian taking charge of his hair.

The celebrity hairstylist opted for a close-cropped buzz cut after the pair enjoyed a playful role reversal, with Kim swapping her usual client chair for the clippers.

Chris will appear on the BBC show this September after being confirmed for the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton will take to the dance floor this autumn on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Chris Appleton shaves his hair

Chris showed off the finished haircut in an Instagram video shared on August 11, praising Kim’s confidence with the clippers. He captioned the post: “Buzzed by Kim… confidence she had with those clippers.”

The transformation did not stop there. On August 12, Chris bleached his hair and asked his followers whether they preferred him with brown or blond hair.

The pair have worked together since around 2016, with Chris creating some of Kim’s most recognisable hairstyles. These include the platinum blonde look she wore with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired outfit at the 2022 Met Gala, which reportedly took 14 hours to complete.

Chris has also kept busy with other famous clients. Earlier that week, he unveiled a pastel pink hairstyle for Martha Stewart following her 85th birthday on August 3.

In the haircut video, Kim first used scissors on Chris’ shaggy platinum hair before buzzing it down. At one point, she held up a clump of his hair, while Chris showed the camera one of the freshly shorn sections and joked that she had cut very close to his scalp.

Kim laughed as she worked and declared that she had done “a pretty good job”. She did admit, however, that the haircut had been “hard work”.

The makeover marked a fun reversal of their usual roles. Back in 2019, Kim revealed that she had called Chris for an emergency haircut while travelling, prompting him to borrow scissors from a gym and meet her at an apartment complex on Hollywood Boulevard.

Chris has been close friends with Kim Kardashian for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Chris Appleton said about doing Strictly?

Chris has already shared his excitement about joining the new series of Strictly, saying he is thrilled to be returning to the UK for the experience.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Strictly Come Dancing and coming home to the UK for this incredible experience. I’ve always believed that the best things happen when you take a chance and try something new.

Read more: Strictly star Shirley Ballas hits back at son Mark in tense moment on new show: ‘We’re not at home now’

“I may know my way around a salon floor, but the dance floor is a whole different story – and I can’t wait to get started.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.

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