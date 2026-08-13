Soap star Ryan Thomas has revealed that he and fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh sleep in separate beds at their Manchester home – prompting a blunt response from his brother Adam Thomas.

The subject came up during an episode of Ryan’s At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast, which he hosts alongside brothers Adam and Scott.

Adam disagreed with the arrangement, telling him: “Which I think is [bleeped] up personally as well. You need to stay in the same bed as her.”

Ryan then clarified that he and Lucy are currently sharing a bed while spending the summer at their smaller London property.

He replied: “Well, we do now, because we haven’t got enough rooms in London.”

Lucy and Ryan have been engaged since 2019 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ryan Thomas on his home life with Lucy

The couple has a main home in Manchester as well as a second, smaller place in London.

Explaining what happens when they are in Manchester, Ryan said: “In Manchester, we stay in separate beds, and we have separate living rooms.”

Ryan and Lucy have been together for nine years and became engaged in 2019. However, they have not yet set a date to get married.

They welcomed their son Roman in 2020 and daughter Lilah in 2022. Ryan also has an older daughter, actress Scarlett Thomass, with former co-star Tina O’Brien.

17-year-old Scarlett stars alongside her uncle, Adam, in the new series of Waterloo Road.

Why do Ryan and Lucy have separate beds?

Lucy previously explained the sleeping arrangement by describing Ryan as a “nightmare sleeper”.

Appearing on his podcast last year, she revealed: “Basically Ryan snores, he sleep talks, he whacks me in his sleep.”

“I weren’t asleep darling,” Ryan then joked.

The former Towie star also said she sometimes shares a bed with Roman rather than sleeping alone.

“It’s just to get a good night’s sleep. And that’s just become normal now. But sometimes I do sleep with Roman,” she said.

Read more: Scott Thomas reveals secret row with brother Ryan that led to them not speaking for 6 months

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