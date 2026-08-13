Jeremy Clarkson left fuming after missing once-in-a-generation solar eclipse from Cotswolds home

Jeremy Clarkson has shared his frustration after struggling to see a rare solar eclipse from his home in the Cotswolds.

The Clarkson’s Farm star posted a photograph of the sun appearing as a bright white spot over his fields in Chipping Norton.

Alongside the image, the 66-year-old wrote on Instagram: “So annoying. We didn’t get the eclipse in Chipping Norton.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1)

Jeremy Clarkson disappointed by eclipse view

Fans took to the comment section to poke fun at the star.

“Oxford Council declined it a permit,” one joked.

“Maybe next Wednesday,” another said. “You didn’t miss much. 1999 was good,” another added.

Millions of people across Britain headed outside to watch the event on Wednesday evening, with many later posting their pictures online.

The eclipse brought near-total darkness to some locations as the moon obscured as much as 96 per cent of the sun. Jeremy, however, did not appear to get the view he had hoped for in Oxfordshire.

Another partial solar eclipse is reportedly not due until 2050, while the next total eclipse is expected in 2090.

Jeremy was left disappointed (Photo by PETER POWELL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Jeremy’s Diddly Squat harvest worries

His disappointment came days after he raised concerns about this year’s harvest at Diddly Squat Farm.

In a separate Instagram post, Jeremy shared a BBC forecast showing Chipping Norton reaching 29C and wrote: “Harvest already [bleeped]. May as well just enjoy it now.”

The presenter said in July that he had left 200 acres of his 1,000-acre farm uncropped because growing wheat or barley would have resulted in financial losses.

His Amazon Prime programme Clarkson’s Farm, which has recently been filming its sixth series, has documented the challenges facing British farmers.

This year’s hot, dry conditions arrived after winter flooding disrupted planting. The Met Office said England and Wales recorded their driest July on record, with some counties receiving 1mm of rain or less across the month.

Read more: Richard Hammond shares candid update on Jeremy Clarkson following cancer battle

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