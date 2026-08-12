Ann Widdecombe was remembered as a “kind and warm character” as family, friends and political colleagues gathered for her funeral following her alleged murder at her Devon home.

Buckfast Abbey said the former MP would be “missed and fondly remembered”, adding that many people in its worshipping community had known “as a kind and warm character”.

The abbey’s statement continued: “Ann was a woman of profound faith, a faith which found expression in the public forum of politics.

“Ann was unafraid to express her unwavering convictions, formed through her Roman Catholic faith.

“She had a sharp intellect and was a dedicated public servant.”

Ann Widdecombe’s funeral service took place on Wednesday (Credit: Gary Roberts Photography/Shutterstock)

Mourners gather at Buckfast Abbey for Ann Widdecombe funeral

Around 100 people attended the private requiem mass, The Sun reported. Mourners wore black for the service, which is said to have lasted about 90 minutes.

Ann’s nephew, Rev Roger Widdecombe, and close friend Sir Christian Sweeting addressed those gathered. Shadow chancellor Mel Stride, former justice minister Crispin Blunt and broadcaster Iain Dale were also among the mourners.

Before the funeral began, police searched areas of the abbey grounds, including drains and plant pots.

From Westminster to reality television

Ann served as the Conservative MP for Maidstone, later Maidstone and The Weald, between 1987 and 2010. She also held several ministerial roles during Sir John Major’s government.

Her career later took her into entertainment. She competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 before finishing as runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother eight years later.

Ann subsequently switched her political allegiance to the Brexit Party and then Reform UK, where she became a party spokeswoman.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage did not attend the private service. The Sun reported that he was campaigning in Clacton and did not want to draw attention at the funeral. He is expected to attend a public memorial later this year.

Following Ann’s death, Farage described her on X as an “extraordinary woman who left a serious mark on British politics”. He added: “She will be sorely missed.”

Ann Widdecombe died at her Devon home last month (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Former MP found with serious injuries

Ann, 78, was found unresponsive and with visible injuries at her Dartmoor bungalow on July 9. Police believed she died on July 8. Concerns had been raised after members of her team were unable to contact her.

The opening of an inquest heard that a provisional cause of death had been recorded as a blunt-force injury to the head.

Read more: Ann Widdecombe ‘hit over head 21 times with a hammer while eating lunch in her kitchen’

Joshua Kerry, 28, was arrested in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, two days later and has been charged with her alleged murder. He subsequently appeared at the Old Bailey. Counter-terrorism officers later took over the investigation.

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