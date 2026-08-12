Christine McGuinness has shared a glimpse inside her family holiday, modelling several bikinis while making summer memories with her three children and her mum.

In an Instagram video, the 38-year-old posed in a black bikini before wearing a red two-piece for a foam-filled paddling pool.

It comes as The Sun reported her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, 52, is allegedly dating BBC Radio 2 publicist Emma Carey after the pair were spotted together in London.

Christine McGuinness poses in a black bikini (Credit: Instagram)

Christine remains focused on her family’s summer break. In another post on her Instagram, she wrote: “Skoolz Out. Super fly – Super good summer fun is IN! More memories and milestones with my superstar trio and my mum (now this mummy just needs a couple of days to rest, repair and reset!).”

She added: “Wishing you all an incredible summer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine and Paddy co-parent their twins Penelope and Leo, 13, and daughter Felicity, nine.

Who is Paddy McGuinness dating?

According to The Sun, Paddy and Emma were recently seen spending time together in London. The newspaper reported Emma works in publicity at BBC Radio 2, where Paddy hosts a weekly programme, and as a yoga instructor.

ED! previously contacted representatives for Paddy for comment on these claims.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness co-parent their children. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Four years have passed since Christine and Paddy split. They separated in July 2022 following 11 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in October 2024.

Christine on dating after divorce

The former couple continue to co-parent their three children while sharing the family home. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Christine described their arrangement as a “blessing” and said their children remained the priority.

Discussing how new relationships fit around their family life, Christine said she would not bring a date back to the shared home. She also explained that introducing anyone to the children would take “years, years and years”.

Christine McGuinness poses in a red bikini (Credit: Instagram)

She told the newspaper: “Our lives outside are outside for both of us. We have personal lives outside of the house, but we don’t [bring dates home].

“We haven’t got a lot of people around us, so we don’t introduce the children to just anybody. So certainly when it comes to dating, anything like that is going to take a very, very long time, like years, years and years.”

Christine has spoken openly about dating women following the end of her marriage. Appearing on the It Started With A Kiss podcast earlier this year, she said: “I would love to have a wife one day.”

She appeared on Celebs Go Dating last year but quit the reality dating show. When the scenes aired, she wrote on Instagram stories: “I joined Celebs Go Dating with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention that brings is just too soon for me. They’ve said the door is always open which I’m grateful but for now I’m returning home to my family.”

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This article was produced with the assistance of AI technology to synthesise source reporting and structured data. It has been reviewed, edited, and fact-checked by our human editorial team before publication.