We can’t believe this is Jonathan Ross’ son! Rarely seen Harvey Ross, 32, looks unrecognisable as he appears with famous dad

Jonathan Ross’ rarely-seen son Harvey has made a public appearance with a strikingly different look during a family trip to the theatre.

Pictures published by MailOnline show Harvey, 32, wearing his hair long and sporting a beard at Death Note The Musical on Tuesday. He was joined by his fiancée Muna Silver, as well as parents Jonathan and Jane Goldman.

Jonathan Ross and his family posed for photographs at the event, with Harvey and Muna wearing matching black outfits. Jonathan opted for white linen trousers, a khaki shirt and sandals, while screenwriter Jane wore a floral dress.

MailOnline described the event as Harvey’s first public appearance in years. He is not on social media, according to the report, and generally stays away from the limelight.

His long hair has previously come up in conversation, however. During an appearance on Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Jonathan said: “Harvey has got the longest hair in the family, and largely unwashed.”

Harvey and Muna’s engagement

Harvey’s appearance came more than a year after Jonathan disclosed that his son and Muna were engaged.

The news emerged during the same Table Manners conversation, when Harvey’s sister Honey said: “He did just get engaged!”

Jonathan then added: “They’re thinking of starting a family next year.”

Harvey has changed a lot! (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Those remarks were made before the latest theatre outing. No more recent update about the couple’s wedding or family plans was included in the report.

Muna has appeared with the Ross family on screen before, joining them for Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021. She was also photographed on a family outing in 2023, while Jonathan’s earliest shared picture of the couple reportedly dates back to 2018.

Jonathan Ross’ family

Jonathan, 65, and Jane, 56, have three children together: Betty, 35, Harvey and Honey, 29.

The presenter has previously explained that the couple took a relaxed approach to gender expectations while bringing up their children. On Table Manners, he said: “We raised them all in a kind of somewhat gender non-specific environment, so whatever they wanted to do.”

Their eldest daughter Betty has a number of chronic health conditions, including fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome and postural tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS.

Jonathan and Jane first met at a promotional event when she was a teenage showbusiness journalist. Jane later told The Times that Jonathan had only recently started presenting The Last Resort when they met. The couple married two years later.

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