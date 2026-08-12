Stacey Solomon has shared a playful glimpse inside her family holiday after her polished poolside pose with sister Jemma descended into deliberately silly chaos.

Joe Swash was caught up in an embarrassing poolside mishap during another family holiday, but this time Jemma became Stacey’s partner in mischief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon and sister Jemma’s pool video

Fans quickly focused on the sisters’ close relationship, with comments praising their bond and saying the pair always made people laugh.

An unexpected scene-stealer was a fellow holidaymaker who appeared in the background, watching from a hot tub with mock confusion. Stacey said she and Jemma had met the woman in the swimming pool earlier that morning and that she had agreed to take part in the joke.

The video played on the contrast between how the sisters imagined they looked and the much less polished reality. Their mock-elegant posing was captioned: “How we think we look in the pool VS.”

The mood then switched to playful horseplay, with Stacey grabbing Jemma’s leg and flipping her over as the caption changed to “How we actually look.”

Stacey also smiled for the camera while posing confidently in a black one-piece in the pool.

Stacey Solomon recently enjoyed a family holiday with her sister Jemma (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Family holiday with Joe Swash and the children

Stacey is enjoying the break abroad with husband Joe, their children and members of their extended family.

Joe also shared a loved-up selfie with Stacey as they went out for a meal with Rose, Belle, Rex and Leighton.

The sisters have been making the most of their time together throughout the holiday. In another pool video, they played a game testing how well they knew each other after finding themselves without the children for a while.

Stacey’s response to divorce speculation

The family updates come after Stacey dismissed speculation about her marriage earlier this year.

Speaking on the Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast in May, she said: “Sometimes I fancy the pants off him and can’t wait to come home to see him.”

She also acknowledged that every relationship has its moments, adding: “I think we’re just like any other couple.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon planning ‘revenge body’ in bid to prove you ‘don’t need to do this for a man’ amid Joe Swash split rumours

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