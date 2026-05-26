Stacey Solomon hits back as she addresses Joe Swash split rumours

Stacey Solomon has addressed the ongoing rumours that she is on the brink of splitting from Joe Swash.

Joe and Stacey, who have been married since 2022, have been rocked by split rumours this year, with Stacey being seen without her wedding ring on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon addresses Joe Swash split rumours

Appearing on the Sort Your Life Out Unpacked podcast, Stacey addressed rumours that she and Joe are set to split, or already have.

“Who cares if the whole world is like: Oh, they’re on the brink of divorce? Being in the public eye, I think, creates certain pressures, but not on our relationship,” she said.

“Half the time what they’re saying… if we know it’s not true, who cares?” she then continued.

“Sometimes I fancy the pants off him and can’t wait to come home to see him. Sometimes I’m like: Get out of my stratosphere – stay away from me! I think we’re just like any other couple!” she then added.

Joe and Stacey have been rocked by split rumours (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey hits back at split rumours

Earlier this year, during an appearance on This Morning, Stacey hit back at the split rumours swirling around herself and Joe.

During the interview, Stacey was asked by host Ben Shephard about her not wearing her wedding ring.

“Have I not been wearing my ring? I probably took it off to go to the toilet or something!” she said.

He also said that there were some “crazy” rumours going around about herself and Joe.

“There is a new rumour each week,” she laughed.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash not legally married?

It also emerged earlier this year that Joe and Stacey never actually legally married when they “tied the knot” at Pickle Cottage in 2022.

Despite having a heartwarming ceremony at their home, the couple reportedly never got round to sorting out the paperwork.

“They always intended to do the legal part, but with six kids and busy diaries just haven’t got round to it — life has got in the way,” a source told The Sun.

“Fans will be justified in feeling they’ve been misled.”

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