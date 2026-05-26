Britain’s Got Talent odds ‘reveal’ this year’s winner: ‘They’ll still take some beating’

Britain’s Got Talent fans are just days away from discovering who will win the 2026 series – and bookmakers already think they know which act could be crowned champion as the final odds are shared.

After months of auditions, shock Golden Buzzers and emotional semi-finals, the ITV talent show reaches its grand final on Saturday night (May 30).

And now, the latest betting odds have revealed which contestants are currently leading the race to win the £250,000 prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Poet Sonny Green is currently favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: Shutterstock)

Bookies reveal Britain’s Got Talent favourites ahead of final

Following the final semi-final earlier this week, bookmakers BetGoodwin shared the latest odds ahead of Saturday’s live final.

Poet Sonny Green is currently the frontrunner to win, with odds of 13/8.

However, Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone Farmers Choir are not far behind and are quickly emerging as serious competition, with odds of 18/5.

Hawkstone Farmers Choir are closing in on favourite Sonny Green (Credit: ITV)

Celestial currently sits at 15/4, while singer Matty Juniosa has odds of 4/1.

Meanwhile, Rafferty Coope rounds out the current top five with odds of 11/2.

Elsewhere, Ted Hill sits at 12/1 to win, dance troupe LMA are at 16/1 and magician Fabian Fox has odds of 33/1.

Anastasiia and her dog Salsa are also outsiders at 33/1, while Liwei Yang currently has odds of 66/1.

Anastasiia and her dog Salsa are among the outsiders ahead of the final (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s not as clear-cut anymore’

BetGoodwin spokesperson Ben Head admitted the competition has tightened considerably in recent days.

“The traders still have Sonny Green as favourite, but it’s nowhere near as clear-cut as it looked earlier in the week,” he explained.

“His odds have drifted from 6/5 to 13/8 after a slightly less dominant semi-final performance.”

Ben also revealed that Hawkstone Farmers Choir have become one of the biggest surprise success stories of the series.

“The Hawkstone Farmers Choir have really caught the eye. They’re now 18/5 and the clear danger to the favourite,” he said.

“Celestial and Matty Juniosa are also very much in the mix.”

Ted Hill is also hoping to impress viewers in Saturday night’s final (Credit: ITV)

‘Anything could happen’

Ben also warned that the live final could still produce a major shock result.

“The judges have zero voting power in the final, but their critiques can heavily sway the audience at home,” he said.

“If Sonny delivers on the night, he’ll still take some beating.

“That said, Britain’s Got Talent is never short of surprises. A stunning live performance from a choir or a fresh standout could completely flip the public vote. Anything could happen.”

Read more: BGT viewers concerned over judge KSI’s ‘weird’ behaviour

Watch the Britain’s Got Talent final on Saturday (May 30) on ITV1 at 7pm.

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