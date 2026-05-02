Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden branded ‘rude’ for ‘unnecessary’ comments to act Fabian Fox

Britain’s Got Talent returned with another live semi-final tonight (May 2) — but it wasn’t just the magic act getting people talking, the judges did too.

Viewers were left raising eyebrows after judges Amanda Holden and KSI were caught making under-the-breath comments during one performance. And fans at home weren’t impressed.

Fabian Fox appeared on Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Credit: ITV)

Judges Amanda Holden and KSI’s comments spark Britain’s Got Talent backlash

Magician Fabian Fox took to the stage hoping to wow the panel. But his act hit a slightly awkward snag when he brought the judges into the routine.

After asking them to pick slips of paper and read out codes, Fabian carefully wrote everything down before revealing the results.

But as he turned his notepad around, KSI muttered: “I mean, I don’t know what that is.”

Amanda then added to Simon Cowell: “That’s very bad handwriting.”

The comments weren’t exactly stage whispers — and they were picked up loud and clear on the broadcast.

Amanda Holden’s comment about Fabian’s handwriting was picked up on camera (Credit: ITV)

‘Amanda is so rude’

Unsurprisingly, viewers were quick to call out the moment on social media.

One wrote: “‘He’s got very bad handwriting.’ OMG Amanda.”

“Amanda judging his handwriting,” said a second.

“Amanda is so rude,” said a third.

“Why are the judges being so rude? Unnecessary comments. Bad handwriting?” another asked.

“Bit rude about his handwriting Amanda,” another chastised.

“I think the panel and the audience are rather rude to this lad,” another agreed.

“Did Amanda just say he has very bad handwriting? How rude,” said another.

“That comment about his handwriting was a little rude,” another added.

But judges still impressed by ‘amazing’ act

Awkward moment aside, Fabian did manage to win the judges back by the end of his performance.

Amanda later praised the routine, saying: “All I keep thinking about is the Royal Variety Performance and how amazing it would be. That audition was amazing.”

So… harsh critique or just a cheeky slip? Either way, viewers definitely noticed.

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