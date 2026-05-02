‘Gone too soon’: Motsi Mabuse emotional tribute after heartbreaking death

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, who is on Celebrity Catchphrase today (May 2), previously paid an emotional tribute following the death of a fellow dancer.

The 45-year-old star shares a daughter, who was born in 2018, with her husband, Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk. She has yet to reveal her name publicly.

Motsi paid tribute to a fellow dancer (Credit: BBC)

Motsi Mobuse emotional tribute following heartbreaking death

While she likes to keep her personal life private, Motsi is known for being active on social media.

In September 2024, Motsi was left heartbroken after the death of dancer Michaela DePrince at age 29.

On Instagram at the time, she shared a black-and-white image of the performer with the words “Dancing angel” and “rest in power: Michaela Mabinity DePrince, 29.”

However, she also penned an emotional tribute within the caption.

“This is incredibly sad. Rest in peace dear!” she wrote.

“Remember having a fan moment when I met you in Amsterdam. [A] role model to many. Gone too soon.”

Michaela’s dancing portfolio included appearing in Beyoncé’s iconic Lemonade visual video album and performing on Dancing with the Stars. She died one day before her adoptive mother, Elaine, died from heart failure.

According to The New York Times, she died of unknown causes in New York City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Mabinty DePrince (@michaeladeprince)

‘Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength’

On Michaela’s official Instagram page, a statement was shared on behalf of her team.

“With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond,” it read.

“Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”

It continued: “Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her.”

Rest in peace, Michaela.

Read more: Strictly pro addresses ‘brewing feud’ between Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse

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