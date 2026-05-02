Dermot O’Leary’s sad confession about why he ignored ‘massively painful’ health issue

Dermot O’Leary previously opened up about his battle with a health issue, and admitted he was initially reluctant to seek medical help.

The beloved presenter has been a staple on screens for years. From X Factor to This Morning, Dermot – who is on Dermot’s Taste of Ireland (May 2) – has remained booked and busy.

However, last year, Dermot revealed he was suffering from a ‘massively painful’ health issue.

Dermot opened up about his health battle on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary on ‘massive pain’ amid health battle

During an episode of This Morning in 2025, Dermot revealed that he had recently been experiencing pain in his jaw “out of nowhere”.

“I woke up last half term in October, out of nowhere and every time I opened my mouth to eat something, I got a massive pain around here,” indicating to his jaw.

Dermot then made a sad confession about why he ignored the problem and was reluctant to seek help from medical professionals.

Talking to physiotherapist Krina Panchal, he added: “I ignored it for a bit because I’m a man and then finally got it… went to go and see an ear, nose and throat specialist, and he sent me to you.”

What is TMJ?

After getting help, Dermot was diagnosed with TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder). The disorder caused jaw, neck and shoulder pain and vision problems.

It can lead to early-onset arthritis around the jaw socket and also the dislocation of the jaw, if the condition is left untreated.

The condition can be treated through massage or injections into the masseter muscle.

Zoe also suffers from TMJ (Credit: Dig It with Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball / YouTube)

Zoe Ball’s battle with TMJ

Dermot isn’t the only celeb to live with TMJ. In 2024, radio presenter Zoe Ball opened up about her battle and shared before-and-after photos of her having a lymphatic drainage massage. This is to try and relax the muscles and ease pain from the condition.

She said: “I have TMJ and wake most days with awful headaches from tension and jaw clenching.

“So grateful to Helen @thesculptresslondon for her magic. This is my face after I’ve seen her, check out my face before – yikes – picture 2. Can’t recommend her enough. She also has the greatest playlists.”

Watch Dermot’s Taste of Ireland on Saturday (May 2) at 12:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: Complaints over Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond’s behaviour as replacement This Morning presenters revealed

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