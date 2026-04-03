Complaints over Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond’s behaviour as replacement This Morning presenters revealed

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were back with a reduced service today, with the ITV Daytime show ending 30 minutes early due to coverage of the football.

Not that many viewers were complaining about its two-hour runtime after the pair’s segment with the Coupon King…

The Coupon King was in the This Morning studio today (Credit: ITV)

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Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have a very Good Friday

Coupon King Jordan Cox joined This Morning presenters Dermot and Alison today (April 3) to play a fun ‘Guess the Price’ game.

The pair were asked about the cost of items including two pizzas and a tub of ice cream at the Coop, with Dermot storming to victory in the game.

Alison and Dermot appeared to find the game hilarious, with Alison laughing so much her eyes watered and her makeup ran!

However, not everyone watching at home was laughing along with the pair…

Alison faced Dermot in the challenge, which they found hilarious (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s awful and not funny’

“Please stop the false laugh. It’s awful and not funny,” complained one. Another agreed and said: “Alison, your cackling laugh is only funny to you.” A third agreed and commented: “This is how I would imagine it if children were presenting this show.”

Others just didn’t like the game full stop, regardless of the chuckles from Dermot and Alison.

“‘Oh, fantastic, it’s another one of those brilliant games where they pitch the presenters against each other trying to guess prices or whatever.’ Said no one ever!” blasted one viewer. “This coupon kid game is only entertaining for those taking part,” another agreed.

Others, however, thought the game and the presenters today were a breath of fresh air: “Love these two presenting such a laugh and not up themselves like Cackling Cat and Boring Ben,” one commented.

The star laughed so much her makeup ran! (Credit: ITV)

This Morning in shake-up of presenters next week

Next week, This Morning is having a shake-up of its presenters due to the continued Easter holidays.

Alison and Dermot have presented all week this week, but at the end of today’s show they revealed that Emma Willis and Rylan Clark would be hosting on Easter Monday (April 6).

“Rylan is back!” declared one fan of the presenter, who sparked outrage when he was on back in August over his comments about the small boats crisis.

Read more: TMI! Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary’s lunchtime chat sparks backlash

So what did you think of the This Morning presenters today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.