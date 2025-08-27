Rylan Clark has responded to backlash after he hit out at the government’s handling of the small boats crisis on This Morning today (August 27).

Presenters Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson opened the show with the Morning View segment, welcoming Camilla Tominey and Tim Campbell to the show. “We need to talk about Nigel Farage,” Rylan said, before explaining how Farage would tackle the small boats crisis.

Later on Loose Women, Nadia Sawalha also came under fire for her views on the subject. Now, Rylan has spoken out in a grid post on his Instagram.

Rylan Clark shared his feelings over the small boats crisis on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Rylan Clark airs controversial views

Speaking on the ITV daytime show, Rylan said: “So he’s [Farage] come forward and he’s unveiled his party’s plans, Reform, to tackle the small boats crisis. He’s pledging to deport 600,000 illegal migrants in the first term, if Reform get into government. This is so topical at the minute. Is this achievable?” he asked.

Camilla, said that Farage becoming PM is “looking increasingly likely if you’re judging it by the polls”. She also claimed: “Arrivals across the Channel by dingy were up to 51,000 last weekend. The top line is, if you come here illegally, you cannot stay. If you want to come here, apply legitimately for asylum.”

“Yes!” Rylan declared.

Camilla then added: “You cannot arrive here on the back of a lorry or in a dingy or you’ll be sent immediately home. And in the meantime you’re not going to be put in a migrant hotel, you’re going to be put in a detention centre. There are apparently one million people in this country who don’t have a legitimate right to be here.”

Some viewers berated the hosts for behaving like they were on GB News (Credit: ITV)

‘Welcome – come on in!’

Rylan then shared his feelings.

“And that’s a major worry. Taking politics out of it – this country is built on immigration. Legal immigration. A lot of the doctors and nurses who saved my mum’s life have come over here from other countries. They’re in our tax system, they’re helping our country thrive.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed.

“‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome.’

“And then there’s people who have lived here all their lives. They are struggling. They are homeless. Let’s not even discuss our homeless. There are people living on the streets. Now this isn’t me getting on my soapbox. Let’s be honest, everyone is going to have an opinion, you’re going to upset someone. But I believe that something major needs to be done about this,” he said.

‘The money that it’s costing us!’

Rylan then continued: “The money that it’s costing us. The amount of people who are in this country who we have no idea of who they are, what they’ve done, what they’re capable of. We’ve seen a lot of it in the press at the moment, what some, not all, are doing to people in this country.

“If I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in. But if I arrive on a boat in Calais I get taken to a four-star hotel.”

Tim and Camilla joined Josie and Rylan for the debate on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark declares there are ‘two sides’ to the story

Later in the debate, he added that there are “two sides” to the story. Rylan commented: “This country has got such a brilliant history of legal immigration, welcoming people into this county, rehabilitating them into a life they deserve. That is incredible.

“But what I don’t understand is the influx of people coming into the country. It’s basically like the government is holding up a postcard across the world going: ‘Come on in, we’ll pay for everything. The borders are open. Don’t worry about the problems we’ve got going on in our own country, but come on over.'”

He concluded: “I just don’t understand. People that are genuinely fleeing war-torn countries and persecution, it’s awful. But you’re coming through eight safe countries to get to ours and I don’t understand why they’re in France, why are they not seeing asylum there?”

Rylan voiced strong views about the small boats crisis (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers react to Rylan Clark’s views

There were also two sides to the comments posted on the This Morning hashtag on Twitter.

“Got so much respect for Rylan now,” said one. “Good on you Rylan! Speaking the absolute truth!” declared another. “Rylan!! Go on, son! Finally, someone with a lick of sense on ITV. He’s representing the silent majority,” said a third.

‘Hope it doesn’t cost him his ITV job’

Others felt worried the outburst might “cost him his job”.

“Fair play to Rylan speaking his mind! Hope it doesn’t cost him his job,” said one. “Yup he’s deffo getting fired,” said another. “Steady Rylan you’ll be getting cancelled for talking sense,” another added. “Rylan will be quietly dumped for saying that,” another added. “Rylan will get fired for speaking facts,” another commented.

Others offered a third point of view, blasting Rylan and admitting they thought they’d switched on GB News instead of This Morning.

“Crikey. I thought I’d accidentally turned on GB News,” said one. “Good for Rylan, BUT @ITV you are not @GBNEWS – doing politics is not your thing,” another commented.

“This is appalling. Now RYLAN is uncritically spouting Farage’s lines and lies about refugees getting phones, iPads, games rooms and having a lovely time,” another added. “Have to say I’m disappointed in Rylan,” another commented.

Rylan claps back

After reading the response to his comments once he came off air, Rylan spoke out again. He shared a statement to social media.

It read: “You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes. You can support trans rights and have the utmost respect for women.” Rylan then said: “You can be hetrosexual and still support gay rights. The list continues.”

He then urged: “Stop with this putting everyone in a box exercise and maybe have conversations instead of shouting on Twitter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

Followers react

Rylan was widely praised by his followers. “Absolute RESPECT for speaking up Rylan you legend,” said one. “You put this into words perfectly,” said a second. “Don’t explain yourself mate. We’ve all had enough. Thank you for being brave enough (can’t believe you even have to be labelled brave to talk about such an issue) to say it live on daytime TV. We’ve had enough,” another added.

Read more: Rylan Clark fans convinced they’ve worked out identity of his new man

So what do you think? Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.