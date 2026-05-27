Ulrika Jonsson reveals emotional family health update on dog: ‘Bless my boy’

Ulrika Jonsson has issued an emotional health update on her pet pooch.

The Swedish TV star, 58, took to Instagram to share the updates with her 236k followers today (Wednesday, May 27).

Ulrika shared an update on her dog today (Credit: Instagram)

Ulrika Jonsson shares health update on pet pooch Leo

Taking to her Instagram story today, Ulrikka revealed that her dog had developed some swelling on the side of his face.

The star rushed the bulldog to the vet today, but was left none the wiser over what had actually caused his head to swell.

In one photo, Leo could be seen sitting on the floor at the vet.

“Would love to say he was a good boy at the vet…but took 4 of us to pin him down just to get his temp. Fingers crossed antibiotics kick in soon,” she wrote.

Ulrikka shared another update shortly after (Credit: Instagram)

Ulrika’s updates

In another picture on her story, Ulrika shared a snap of her pet pooch sitting outside.

However, his face was still swollen.

In the caption, Ulrika admitted she still wasn’t sure what had happened to cause her dog’s face to swell up.

“We’re not sure if it’s a sting or a bite, but it’s not a handsome look,” she captioned the snap.

“Bless my boy [love heart emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulrika Jonsson (@ulrikajonssonofficial)

Ulrika Jonsson shares heartbreaking news

Last year saw Ulrika share the sad news that her dog, Leo, had passed away.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Ulrika shared snaps of Leo as a puppy and as an older dog with her followers.

“My darling boy. I miss you so. I have so much to say to you, but nothing I didn’t say when you were still here,” she wrote.

“You came into our lives like a feisty, bonkers, vocal little being who gave us no choice but to love and worship you with all our might. You were the original Mummy’s Boy. What you lacked in height, you made up for in opinion and quirkiness,” she then continued.

After Leo’s cancer diagnosis in 2020, he defied Ulrika’s expectations by living a further four years by her side.

“And perhaps I should have let you go sooner, but I was guided by you. The last year became increasingly difficult for you – your suffering changed you and your behaviour. I was not ready to make the decision for you but then I knew I never would be,” she said.

“You’re at peace now, and that brings me some comfort. Knowing you’re reunited with Nessie, Dexter, and Fella does, too. But Hank and I miss you. Your harness hangs on the radiator; your bowl is still in the kitchen, and I found Hank sleeping in your bed this morning. Till we meet again, my darling boy.”

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson launches blistering attack on Nadiya Hussain amid claims she was axed from BBC for being ‘too muslim’

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