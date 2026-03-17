Ulrika Jonsson launches blistering attack on Nadiya Hussain amid claims she was axed from BBC for being ‘too muslim’

Ulrika Jonsson has launched a huge attack on Nadiya Hussain following her claims on why she was axed from the BBC.

The 41-year-old shot to fame after winning The Great British Bake Off in 2015. Following her success, she went on to front several shows of her own.

However, she was quietly dropped from the channel last year. She alleged that her religion as a Muslim was a factor in the BBC’s decision.

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Nadiya has spoken out about her BBC axe (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Why did Nadiya Hussain leave the BBC?

Since it was revealed that Nadiya would no longer be working with the BBC, she has been very vocal about how she felt it was connected to her religion.

The BBC confirmed that they would not be commissioning another cookery show with Nadiya, despite previous success.

The channel confirmed: “After several wonderful series, we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment.”

Last month, Nadiya spoke to The Guardian about the race pay gap that she has faced.

She told the outlet: “I get paid less to do the same job as the white version of me.

“There were many times I actively silenced myself because everything felt like an opportunity. I never felt like I could just own it and say: ‘You know what, I’m actually good at this’.”

Reflecting on her career, Nadiya admitted it can be isolating being the only person like her in a room. And that over time, she had softened her identity to fit into television.

“I’d become this palatable version of a Muslim that could be on television.”

Ulrika Jonsson has hit out at her claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ulrika Jonsson hits out over claims

However, in a new column for The Sun, Ulrika Jonsson has hit out against her claims.

Ulrika claimed that while there “was a time” that there was only “white middle-aged men on TV”, that isn’t the case anymore. She then added that as a “white middle-aged woman” it’s her turn to “take a backseat”.

She claimed: “So, Nadiya. I can tell you from the 38 years of experience I have in this business, that being ‘too Muslim’ is not the reason you were dropped.”

Instead, Ulrika stated: “Actions have consequences and as Nadiya moaned and pleased for public sympathy over the loss of her show, claims emerged that it was far less about her being ‘too Muslim’ and more to do with the fact her recipes are a bit dull, and there were even hints she was difficult to work with.”

Ulrika claimed this narrative “fits” her brief encounter with her years ago. She alleged Nadiya was “quite dismissive” and “entitled”.

She continued: “Nadiya is a talented cook and I think she has appeal. But she cannot possibly expect her fame to last forever. Tastes change; new people and trends come along. There are too many reality TV stars to name whose flame burnt too bright to stay lit.”

According to Ulrika “the world of TV owes her absolutely nothing” and so “Nadiya’s moans are embarrassing”.

EntertainmentDaily have reached out to Nadiya’s reps for comment.

Read more: Nadiya Hussain’s rise to fame, personal struggles, and success after GBBO

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