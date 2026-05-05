Celebs Go Dating star David Potts flaunts seriously slim legs after losing 4 stone

Celebs Go Dating’s David Potts has shown off his seriously slim legs following his dramatic weight loss.

David is starring in the new series of the E4 show and it is his second rodeo with the TV dating agency.

But since his last shot at finding fame with the experts in 2019, David has undergone quite the transformation.

In recent months, the former Ibiza Weekender star has dropped a staggering 4st in weight.

David Potts has shown off his new super slim legs after losing 4st (Credit: ITV)

David has now given fans a good look at his new figure after slipping into a pair of short, shorts (obviously) and heading out in the spring sunshine.

David Potts flaunts his legs after dramatic weight loss

Taking to Instagram, David gave his followers a good look at his pins while basking in the sunshine.

The Celebs Go Dating singleton was wearing a long black sports top over his shorts, teamed with a pair of trainers and sports socks.

Sitting on a bench in woodland, David was all smiles in the snap – and his bare and newly-svelte legs were super shiny!

David captioned the picture: “Shorts, hallelujah… sun, hallelujah… slay, hallelujah.”

Fans have gone wild for the snap, congratulating him on his weight transformation.

Writing in the comments underneath, one follower gushed: “The photo’s giving h20 campaign looking glowy and hydrated.”

Another added: “You are looking soo good babe keep it up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID POTTS (@davidpottsx)

A third posted a ‘fire’ emoji, writing: “The legs!”

And someone else told David: “You look amazing babes x.”

How has David Potts lost weight?

David has slimmed down noticeably and dramatically over the past year.

In January, the reality star revealed he had managed to achieve something most people wouldn’t be able to over the festive period – losing weight.

He told his followers he had lost 2st 7lbs.

Not long after, David posted another message, declaring: “4 STONE DOWN BABY!”.

He added: “It has not been easy with my busy schedule but I’m making it work the best I can.”

David has since shared the secrets behind his body transformation, which began with him hiring a personal trainer last October.

David Potts wants to lose another 6st (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He also overhauled his eating habits, too.

“I’m no dietitian or PT, but I try and go to the gym 6 days a week and eat 1700 calories!” David said.

“Then one day I do zero exercise and eat whatever the F I want! It seems to be working for me.”

David says he has quit “binge eating” and “spending £40 in Tesco on snacks”.

In March, he revealed he would ideally like to lose another 6st.

Well, we think he’s looking fabulous!

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