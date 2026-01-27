David Potts fans declare ‘you’re my thinspiration’ as he shows off ‘super trim’ appearance following drastic weight loss

Fans of David Potts have flooded the TV star with support after he shared a series of recent snapshots of himself.

The 32-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, has been on a weight loss journey and has been documenting his progress online.

Earlier this month, David announced he had lost 2 and a half stone while sharing a before-and-after snapshot, where fans were stunned by the results.

David Potts has been showing off his weight loss on social media recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David Potts on Instagram

In a photo dump shared to his Instagram feed, David showed off what he’s been up to recently.

In the first slide, he posed in a lift wearing a sparkly black suit while taking a selfie in the mirror. Meanwhile, in the following slide, he was captured outside the Dominion Theatre in London, where The Devil Wears Prada is currently showing.

In other photos, David could be seen in the gym while documenting other trips he’s embarked on.

In the very last slide, he showed off his legs as he was sitting beside an indoor pool.

“All around the towns and everything!” he wrote in his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID POTTS (@davidpottsx)

‘Your confidence is glowing’

Following the upload, fans rushed to the comments section to obsess over David.

“Looking super trim,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“Your confidence is glowing,” another person shared.

“You look absolutely stunning, deffo my thinspiration,” a third remarked.

“Looking great, David,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Wow, you look amazing.”

‘You’re barely recognisable without shorts on’

Since losing weight, David, who is notoriously known for wearing tiny shorts, has been captured wearing trousers recently.

Documenting the look earlier this month, his followers were left stunned.

“You’re barely recognisable without shorts on,” one person insisted.

“Not David Potts in a pair of pants!!! Gagged,” another said.

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!