‘I’ve maybe got bad news’: Beverley Callard reveals new painful symptoms of latest health scare amid cancer battle

Beverley Callard has shared a fresh update with fans after a new health scare during her cancer treatment.

The Coronation Street favourite, best known for playing Liz McDonald in the ITV soap, revealed in January that doctors had diagnosed her with early-stage breast cancer. She previously said she received the news just 20 minutes before filming her first scenes as Lily Patterson in Irish soap Fair City.

Since then, Beverley has kept followers updated on her treatment and recovery. She has already had three lymph nodes removed as a precaution to check whether the cancer had spread.

More recently, the actress said she had been told she should have started radiotherapy sooner. Over the weekend, she admitted she had gone into “fight mode” as she prepared to begin treatment.

The former Corrie favourite is keeping her fans in the loop on social media (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Beverley Callard visits hospital amid cancer battle

Ahead of her appointment on Thursday, June 11, Beverley posted a video on Instagram and explained that she had both positive and worrying news to share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

She said she had received a new script ahead of returning to work at the end of the following week and told fans she was excited to get back. But she also revealed she had been suffering with significant pain in her right leg.

Beverley Callard’s latest health worry

Beverley said she went to her GP, who suspected a possible blood clot. She explained that this can happen after cancer and surgery, although she stressed it had not yet been confirmed.

She told followers she had to attend hospital at 8am for tests before seeing the radiotherapist later that day. Despite the scare, she said she was feeling fine and staying positive, while thanking fans for their support and messages.

Beverley has been keeping her followers up to date (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tests rule out blood clot

Later, Beverley returned with another update after undergoing scans and further checks in hospital.

She said doctors had confirmed it was not a blood clot after carrying out ultrasound tests and other examinations. Instead, she was told the pain was being caused by a cyst, which she said staff described as quite common.

Beverley also shared the latest on her cancer treatment after meeting Professor Armstrong. She said the appointment was slightly chaotic because the hospital’s computer system had gone down, leaving many people waiting.

Even so, she was told she would have 10 days of radiotherapy, split into five consecutive days, followed by a weekend break, and then another five days. She added that she was still unsure exactly when the treatment would begin.

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