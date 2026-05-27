Beverley Callard shares ‘concerning’ cancer update: ‘Not what I wanted to hear’

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has issued a “concerning” cancer update, admitting it’s “not quite what I wanted to hear”.

The TV star, 69, went public with her breast cancer diagnosis back in February, and has kept fans up to date with her battle ever since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard issues ‘concerning’ cancer update

Taking to her Instagram last night (Tuesday, May 26), Beverley provided her 313k followers with an update on her breast cancer journey.

Appearing in the video with her husband, Jon, Beverley revealed how medics were a “little concerned” by recent test findings. However, they have suggested a treatment path for the star to move forward.

In the video, Beverley announced she will need to start radiotherapy to treat her cancer.

“Well, I went to the hospital today and they all seemed very nice, obviously they’re new to me,” she said.

“They are a little concerned because they think I should’ve started the radiotherapy before now but of course because we moved house, it took a while for my medical records to come from England to Ireland, but they’ve all arrived.”

Beverley provided an update on her treatment plan this week (Credit: RTE One)

‘Hoping to get started as soon as possible’

The Coronation Street star then continued: “I’ve got to go back on Thursday morning to see some more doctors and medical people and then they will begin it soon so it went okay, it went okay. So I will keep you updated.”

In the caption, Bev wrote: “A trip to the breast clinic today… It went okay. Not quite what I wanted to hear but a step forward nonetheless. Hoping to get started as soon as possible!”

Beverley’s fans showed their support (Credit: ITV)

‘Positive vibes, Beverley’

Beverley’s fans took to the comment section to show their support for the star.

“Positive vibes, Beverley,” one fan commented.

“That’s good. These things take time, I guess. You look fabulous,” another added.

“You’ve got this, darling,” a third gushed.

“We have the most amazing healthcare workers, and everything will work out for you, Bev. Thinking of you both,” another said.

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